Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54 Beta Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

The Minecraft Bedrock beta has received the 1.16.230.54 update, which brings a series of experimental features and some bug fixes to the game.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is the biggest update in the history of the game. Mojang is set to improve the caves and mountains in this new update.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is set to be released in summer 2021. Fans can test out new features by checking out Minecraft Snapshots and beta releases.

Here is a full list of changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54 beta.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54

Caves & Cliffs Experimental Features

Axolotl

Leads now correctly attach to Axolotl.

Creative Inventory

There are no longer any unknown items in the creative inventory (MCPE-119503).

Cobbled Deepslate is now next to cobblestone in the Creative inventory. Polished Deepslate is next to Deepslate.

Deepslate

Deepslate Bricks now have correct breaktime.

Dripstone

Water and lava now drip more often from pointed dripstone.

Fixed pointed dripstone texture mapping.

Glow Lichen

Glow lichen can now appear on the walls of underground water lakes.

The game no longer crashes when placing glow lichen on all sides of a single block.

Glow Squid

Leads now attach correctly to glow squid (and squid).

Lush Caves

Hanging roots now drop correctly when mined by silk touch enchanted tool.

Moss can now also spread vertically when fertilized (MCPE-121672).

Dripleaves now break completely when the leaf part is broken (MCPE-121804).

Breaking a dripleaf stem now drops a dripleaf item, matching the Java Edition (MCPE-122447).

Fertilizing a moss block can now also grow vegetation on existing moss blocks.

Small Dripleaves can now be composted just like Big Dripleaves (MCPE-122610).

Bonemealing moss blocks no longer generate ferns (MCPE-122800).

Azalea and Flowering Azalea can now be grown into an Azalea Tree when fertilized (No ID).

Powder Snow

Leather horse armour prevents horses from freezing in powder snow.

Mobs that enjoy the heat (Blazes, Magma Cubes, and Striders) take increased freeze damage.

Polar bears, strays, and snow golems no longer take freeze damage.

The time taken to fully freeze is now 7 seconds instead of 15.

Frozen entities now take damage every 2 seconds instead of every 3 seconds.

The speed at which entities can move vertically when inside powder snow has increased.

Powder snow takes slightly longer to mine.

Entities wearing leather boots falling from a height of > 2.5 blocks sink into powder snow instead of landing on top of it.

Entities that are on fire that walk into powder snow now melt the powder snow block in addition to extinguishing the fire.

Entities that are fully frozen now shake.

Applied fog effect while standing very close outside a Powder Snow block.

Striders

Striders shake properly when out of lava again (MCPE-69511).

Other Experimental Tweaks and Changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54

Dripstone feature and dripstone cluster feature now rarely generate in caves below y59.

Rooted dirt, Small dripleaf, Moss Block and Pointed dripstone can now be obtained from the Wandering Trader.

Glow berries can be found in abandoned mineshaft minecart chests.

Moss block can be found in shipwreck chests.

Masons now trade Dripstone blocks.

Dripstone block can be crafted from pointed dripstone.

Axolotl and Glow Squid now spawn in water in non-ocean biomes under y = 30.

General Bug Fixes and Tweaks in Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54

Fixed a bug where if the view bobbing setting was disabled, the player's hand would still bob (MCPE-79380).

Zombie Villagers properly shake while being cured.

Fixed player spawning in unsafe locations when entering a random world for the first time (MCPE-42310).

Structure Blocks

The structure placement block now has placement animation options similar to the '/structure' command.

Commands

Fix output message for '/stop sound being incorrect (MCPE-116772).

Graphical

Charged creeper aura is rendered correctly in most cases now (MCPE-65798).

Fixed Paintings no longer rendering.

Ray tracing specific textures will be allocated/deallocated when toggling ray tracing on/off.

Items

Switching between some items (bow, trident, crossbow, shield) in your main hand will no longer skip animation (MCPE-116680).

Underwater Gameplay Experience

Underwater visibility has been improved.

Underwater colour has been tuned to better match Java Edition with a richer blue tint.

User Interface

A message will now display when trying to place blocks below the minimum build height.

Technical Updates in Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54

GameTest Framework

Updated Interfaces:

assertContainerContains - ItemIdentifier parameter changed to ItemStack

assertItemEntityNotPresent and assertItemEntityPresent APIs - ItemStack parameter changed to ItemType

Added New Interfaces:

assertEntityNotTouching (entity identifier: string, position: Location) - Asserts that there is no entity of the given type at the given position

assertEntityTouching (entity identifier: string, position: Location) - Asserts that there is an entity of the given type at the given position

assertItemEntityCountIs (itemType : ItemType, position : BlockLocation, search distance : number, count : number) - Asserts that the entity item count in the given search area matches the expected count

pulseRedstone (position: BlockLocation, duration: number) - Creates a Redstone block at the given position and destroys it after "duration" ticks

Known Issues in Minecraft Bedrock 1.16.230.54 Beta

Parts of Villages' generate underground.

Axolotl doesn't spawn naturally.

Glow Squid does not spawn naturally.

