Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.20 Beta Patch Notes: List of changes revealed

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update part 2 is set to be released this year in winter, and Mojang has planned to introduce a lot of game-changing features in version 1.18 of the game.

To provide the best experience for their fans, Mojang releases beta versions of the game with upcoming features that players can test. Another new beta for the Minecraft Bedrock edition has been made available worldwide. Below is a list of all the changes revealed in the beta version: 1.17.30.20.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.17.30.20: Everything revealed by Mojang

Performance and gameplay-related fixes and changes

Several crashes that could occur during gameplay have been fixed in this beta. Another crash has been fixed that could occur when downloading large worlds from Marketplace.

Players will be able to see light blocks while holding another. It will also show a brightness value.

Light block brightness not being adjustable when right-clicking has been fixed.

The bug because of which players were unable to remove light blocks when left-clicking it while holding a Light Block has been fixed.

Light block's hitbox issue has been fixed.

Fixed Barrier Block being destructible whilst not holding a Barrier Block.

In this beta, boats will disappear correctly from the inventory after being placed on water in survival mode.

If a player eats chorus fruit while gliding, they will no longer take damage from falling.

An animation glitch has been fixed because of which skeletons were not using both arms to hold their bow.

Mob changes

Players will be able to spawn the wither in negative heights in a world created with the Caves & Cliffs experimental feature turned on.

Fixed an issue where mobs would sometimes render with incorrect geometry when viewed from the Structure Block preview window

Ghast will no longer spawn in less than 5x4x5 area in this beta version. Similarly, Magma cubes will no longer spawn in less than 3x3x2 area.

The Hitbox of medium Magma Cubes has been increased.

When dispensed at the world limit, shulker boxes will remain in dispensers in this beta version.

Blocks

Minecraft players can no longer add more candles to candles placed without any support block.

Pumpkins facing any other direction than North can be used to trade with villagers if they were mined using Silk Touch tools.

Waterlogged blocks in Minecraft will no longer occasionally turn into ghost blocks.

Unicode font now correctly highlights on signs with glowing text.

Interested Minecrafters can read more about the Technical updates on the official website.

