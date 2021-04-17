Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.16.230.56 Patch Notes: New cave generation, Zombie Villager fixes and more changes

The newly released Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.16.230.56 brings different new features to the game, including the much-awaited cave generation, improved ore and mineshaft generation as well as multiple bug fixes.

This is the first Minecraft: Bedrock Edition beta to be released after Mojang announced that the highly-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update will be split into two parts.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.16.230.56 Patch Notes

Caves & Cliffs

Improved visibility when swimming in underwater caves.

Improved visibility when swimming in underwater caves.

Changed ore generation to match the new world height, and to add more strategy to mining.

Introducing noise-based caved generation that enables caves of more varied sizes and shapes.

Bringing local water levels to caves, allowing each cave to have its own water level.

Adapting mineshafts to fit into large caves. Mineshaft corridor is now attached to the ceiling via chains or to the floor via wood columns when missing support platform.

Fixes

Multiple bugs have been fixed with the update

Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay.

Fixed a crash that occurred when curing a Zombie Villager in another dimension if the player had not traveled back to the Overworld since entering the World (MCPE-121559).

Fixed a crash that occurred when generating jungle biomes when the Caves and Cliffs experimental toggle was enabled.

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching between owned and non-owned Character Creator items.

Fixed an issue with Character Creator items not applying properly to characters (MCPE-122726).

How to participate in the Minecraft Beta program

Players can try their hands on the experimental Caves and Cliffs content by joining the Minecraft beta. Here are a few things to know before joining:

Joining the beta will replace a player's game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while they're previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so players have to make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of final version quality.

The beta is available only on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android (Google Play). To join or leave the beta, players can go to aka.ms/JoinMCBeta for detailed instructions.

Source: Minecraft Official Website