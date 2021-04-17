Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.16.230.56 Patch Notes: New cave generation, Zombie Villager fixes and more changes

The newly released Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.16.230.56 brings different new features to the game, including the much-awaited cave generation, improved ore and mineshaft generation as well as multiple bug fixes.
This is the first Minecraft: Bedrock Edition beta to be released after Mojang announced that the highly-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update will be split into two parts.
Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.16.230.56 Patch Notes
Caves & Cliffs
- Improved visibility when swimming in underwater caves.
- Changed ore generation to match the new world height, and to add more strategy to mining.
- Introducing noise-based caved generation that enables caves of more varied sizes and shapes.
- Bringing local water levels to caves, allowing each cave to have its own water level.
- Adapting mineshafts to fit into large caves. Mineshaft corridor is now attached to the ceiling via chains or to the floor via wood columns when missing support platform.
Fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when curing a Zombie Villager in another dimension if the player had not traveled back to the Overworld since entering the World (MCPE-121559).
- Fixed a crash that occurred when generating jungle biomes when the Caves and Cliffs experimental toggle was enabled.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when switching between owned and non-owned Character Creator items.
- Fixed an issue with Character Creator items not applying properly to characters (MCPE-122726).
How to participate in the Minecraft Beta program
Players can try their hands on the experimental Caves and Cliffs content by joining the Minecraft beta. Here are a few things to know before joining:
- Joining the beta will replace a player's game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.
- Players will not have access to Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players while they're previewing the beta.
- Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so players have to make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.
- Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of final version quality.
- The beta is available only on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android (Google Play). To join or leave the beta, players can go to aka.ms/JoinMCBeta for detailed instructions.
