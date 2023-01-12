Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.60.26 patch notes: Everything you need to know

There is still a lot of time before the next major Minecraft update is released. Before one is launched, Mojang releases multiple beta versions for Bedrock players to test a few upcoming features.

A new Bedrock beta/preview has now been released. It is more focused on fixing the game's existing features rather than introducing new ones.

Minecraft 1.19.60.26 beta/preview comes with no new experimental features

Sadly, the new Minecraft Bedrock bets/preview comes with no new experimental features. Here are all the changes made in the 1.19.60.26 update:

Experimental features

Some of the things planned to be released in the 1.20 update can be accessed by enabling experimental features.

Players can now place hanging signs with double chains if they place one under an axis-aligned hanging sign with V-shaped chains. This will only work if the player does so while not sneaking into the game.

Commands

A bug causing players not to wake up when teleported while sleeping has been fixed.

An experimental change to the animation controller command has been reverted.

Gameplay

An issue causing the "Inception" achievement not to be awarded to players has been fixed.

Graphical

UI flickering on Android devices has been fixed. This used to happen when the keyboard popped up.

In non-ARM devices, vsync settings are now correctly configured in options.

After navigating to another screen, resource packs will be applied.

An issue related to resource packs prompting the user with an error has been fixed.

Highlight selection no longer highlights the entire card for transparent objects like saplings.

Vanilla parity

Stone buttons and levers in Minecraft will produce the same effects in this update.

Touch controls

The stack splitting feature in non-touch mode has been fixed.

Performance and stability

Gliding through an End gateway could potentially crash the game. This has been fixed.

Killing an entity with invalid functions, conditions, or pools entries in its loot table used to cause a crash in Minecraft. This issue has been resolved.

Accessibility

This update brings good news for text-to-speech users. The new world creation screen will be available for them.

Technical updates

Texts being slightly off-center for a few blocks, such as the furnace and blast furnace, have been fixed.

Before players try downloading and creating a new world in the beta update, here are some things they need to know:

Beta versions are for Android devices, and preview versions are for iOS devices, Windows 10/11, and Xbox.

Beta and preview versions are a work in progress and may be unstable for many users. It is also worth noting that this version does not represent the final quality.

A world created in this version may not work properly in future versions of Minecraft.

Players can visit the official Minecraft website to read the full patch notes.

