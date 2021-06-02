Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update official announcement, confirmed mobs, pre-release, and more details.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update has been highly awaited by players for quite some time. On May 31st, 2021, Mojang officially gave a release date for the first part of this update. The date given is June 8th, 2021, meaning this update is right around the corner.

The first part of this two-part update contains many great features, such as new mobs, new items and new ores. Mojang has also just released 1.17 Pre-release 3, which fixed all bugs introduced in the first and second pre-release version of 1.17.

Everything players need to know about the latest Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update announcement

Confirmed Mobs in Minecraft 1.17

Axolotl

This is one of the passive mobs introduced within the 1.17 update. It spawns in new lush caves and has 14 health. Axolotl has the ability to play dead, and while playing dead they will fully heal. No other mob will attack them while in this state. The player can also pick them up with a bucket.

Glow squid

This is another passive mob and it has the exact same properties as a squid. The difference being, it has a luminescent texture, and it also drops glowing ink sacs when killed. These glowing ink sacs can be used to make text on signs glow or craft “glow item frames.”

Goat

The goat is a neutral mob. It spawns naturally within the mountains and will charge at players and mobs that stay in its sight for too long. If the goat hits a block while charging, it will drop a goat horn. A goat can only ever drop 2 horns. The goat can also jump up to 5 blocks high!

Warden

This is the only hostile mob that is being added within the Minecraft 1.17 Update. This mob will spawn in the new “Deep Dark” biome and it has no vision, meaning that it will only attack players that are making noise. It is one of the most powerful mobs in Minecraft, and will one-shot kill players that are not wearing diamond or netherite armor.

Currently, the warden has no drops but it is rumored that it will drop a trophy item in the official update. It seems that Mojang intends for this to be more of an obstacle that should be killed by the player rather than a mob.

Minecraft 1.17 pre-release details

So far, Mojang has released 3 versions of 1.17 pre releases, each one mainly focused on fixing bugs to ensure stability for the main release.

Players can read about the latest Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 3 version here.

A new pre-release (1.17 pre-release 4) can be expected next week, which will likely also fix a bug arising from the current pre-release 3. This bug warns players about every single world they generate being experimental, even if it is not.

Also Read: Top 10 best Minecraft Servers for 2021