Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29: Second half of competing teams announced

Fans of the Mojang offering will definitely want to give the upcoming Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29 a watch when it airs later this month on March 18, 2023. With so many exciting matches right around the corner, Noxcrew recently revealed the first and second halves of the participants for this competition.

The individuals making up the teams — which have been named after colors and animals — were chosen at random, and players can check some of them out in this article to decide who to cheer for. Featuring plenty of well-known names from around the world, this high-profile event lets fans watch their favorite streamers compete against one another in multiple mini-games. The second half of the competing teams have been mentioned below.

Second half of competing teams announced for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29

Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

jojosolos

Ranboo

Smajor

Gee Nelly

Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

HBomb94

Krtzyy

Cubfan

FalseSymmetry

Blue Bats

Blue Bats for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

FireBreathMan

Aimsey

Shubble

Elaina_Exe

Purple Pandas

Purple Pandas for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Punz

Foolish Gamers

Ponk

Michaelmcchill

Pink Parrots

Pink Parrots for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Antfrost

Tubbo

Bekyamon

GoodTimesWithScar

What is the MCC?

For those who may be unfamiliar with this exciting event, the Minecraft Championship consists of ten different teams. Each of these squads has four different players in them and is represented by one specific color.

How the MCC works is that these teams will compete in a series of mini-games, all of which require different skills associated with Minecraft. Some of the more popular minigames include Parkour Tag, Hole in the Wall, Survival Games, and To Get To The Other Side (and whack a fan).

The games will be voted on before the teams take to the playing field and try their best to win. It will certainly take a lot of teamwork and communication to make it to the top through eight grueling mini-games. The top two squads left standing after that will move on to the final round, where one of them will be crowned the champion.

It should also be noted that these participants are not competing for a prize of money. However, they will earn bragging rights and the satisfaction of being the winner of MCC 29. Noxcrew recently released the teams in two halves, and fans can view the first half here.

Check out the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29 later this month

For those who can't wait to check out this exciting event, there's not much longer to wait as the MCC will premiere on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8 GMT. Fans can watch the event on the official Noxcrew Twitch channel, or take their pick from many popular content creators who will be streaming the event live.

