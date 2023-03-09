Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29: First half of competing teams announced

Minecraft fans will be in for a treat later this month when the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29 returns on March 18, 2023. This event is sure to be an exciting one, and fans can watch their favorite players as they compete to see who is the best across challenging mini-games that test the boundaries of even the most seasoned professionals.

However, each time the MCC is announced, fans often look forward to seeing who is on which team, and NoxCrew has just released a partial list of upcoming teams for MCC 29.

First half of competing teams announced for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 29

For those unfamiliar with the Minecraft Championship, here is how it works: there are 10 teams named after colors and animals and consisting of four players each. Each of these 10 teams then participates in a series of mini-games chosen by voting.

Teams compete in mini-games that consist of games such as Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, Survival Games, and To Get to the Other Side (and Whack a Fan).

Each round awards players and their teams with a certain number of points depending on how they place for each specific game. Of course, teams must carefully choose and try to play to their strengths to see who can emerge victorious.

After eight games, the two teams with the highest score will head into the final round. The winner will then be decided and crowned MCC 29 champion.

It should also be noted that these players are not playing for money but for fun and bragging rights. Half the teams who will be participating have been revealed by the Noxcrew; here is who we know is on each team so far:

Green Geckos

Green Geckos for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Purpled

GeorgeNotFound

vGumiho

Snifferish

Lime Llamas

Lime Llamas for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

PeteZahHutt

Seapeekay

KaraCorvus

Solidarity

Yellow Yaks

Yellow Yaks for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Fruitberries

Sneegsnag

CaptainSparklez

CaptainPuffy

Orange Ocelots

Orange Ocelots for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Ph1LzA

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

impulseSV

Red Rabbits

Red Rabbits for MCC 29 (Image via Noxcrew)

Sapnap

5up

Jack Manifold

Eret

Minecraft Championship MCC (29) should be an exciting event

A favorite for fans of the blocky community, the MCC is a must-watch event that will be streamed via the official Noxcrew page on Twitch or from some of the most popular YouTube streamers, including those participating.

Fans who want to see which one of their favorite players can be crowned champion can tune in for MCC 29 on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8 pm GMT.

