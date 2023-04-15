Minecraft Discord server reportedly leaked US Military documents

A Minecraft Discord server recently came under intense scrutiny after several top-secret US military documents were allegedly leaked inside it. Many of the documents reportedly revolved around the conflict in Ukraine and had been deemed classified by the United States military. According to officials, the documents could have a drastic impact on the issues in Ukraine.

While most of the documents were deleted, the damage may have already been done, since various copies were seen flooding platforms other than Discord, like Twitter, 4chan, and even Telegram.

Minecraft Earth Map Discord server among those with leaked US military documents

lex probably @naturansi it can't be real that pentagon documents were leaked in a discord server called "minecraft earth map" there is hope for the future and its in the hands of terminally online gamers it can't be real that pentagon documents were leaked in a discord server called "minecraft earth map" there is hope for the future and its in the hands of terminally online gamers

According to reports, the leaks started in early March, with Discord server “Minecraft Earth Map” coming under the radar for the incident. As many players might know, the aforementioned project is one that a group of dedicated gamers has taken up.

The main objective of this project is to create a map that can showcase the entirety of the earth’s map. Since the project obviously contains Ukraine and its neighboring countries as well, it's possible to see how this incident may have occurred.

Austin @0xBitMC Leaked military documents found in a Minecraft Earth Map Discord I use to be a moderator for Leaked military documents found in a Minecraft Earth Map Discord I use to be a moderator for 😂 https://t.co/hDWhXjl4Rc

While many angles to this story still have gaping holes in them, it is now known that the leaks started when a member of the server got into an argument with a fellow player about the conflict in Ukraine. One of them then proceeded to post multiple documents regarding the war that had markings like “Top-secret” or “classified” on them.

On April 10, a moderator on the Discord server posted a message regarding the incident on its “news” channel for all members to take note of. The post included a screenshot that the server’s moderators had received from Discord. It featured a notice informing them that the incident was counted as a violation of the Discord Community Guidelines.

The discord post by Minecraft Earth Map moderator Evan T. (Image via Discord/Minecraft Earth Map)

The notice then proceeded to warn the moderators about posting or managing “illegal” content on their server and advised them to remove anything related to the leak.

In their post, the moderator clarified that the Discord server was not attached to anything other than Minecraft content, and advised members to “abide by the Discord terms of service.” Furthermore, members were urged to have another look at the server’s rules and to not post anything regarding “confidential” government documents.

Poll : 0 votes