Minecraft Dungeons to be available on Steam: Release date, details, and more

Last year, Mojang released an action RPG based on Minecraft's universe called Minecraft Dungeons. This game allowed Mojang to expand the Minecraft franchise into other genres.

Minecraft Dungeons hit right at home thanks to a similar texture and feel like its older brother, Minecraft. Over a year after its launch, Minecraft Dungeons has become a major success along with its six excellent DLCs.

Heroes, it's full Steam ahead!



That's right, on Sep 22 we're launching on Steam, and if you buy the Ultimate Edition, we'll throw in some sparkly extras like soundtracks and digital artwork!



Read more and add Dungeons to your Steam Wishlist now:



↣ https://t.co/TItErFzYaH ↢ pic.twitter.com/qqfqqRnefN — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) August 23, 2021

Today, Mojang announced the release date for Minecraft Dungeons on Steam. This article shares everything readers need to know about Minecraft Dungeon's release on Steam.

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to Steam

Release date

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to Steam on September 22, 2021. Many fans were surprised to learn that it is still not available on Steam despite its enormous success.

Nonetheless, Minecraft Dungeons will finally be available on Steam next month. This is brilliant news for gamers who wanted to play it on their Steam decks or buy it through their Steam accounts.

After its release on Steam, players can buy Minecraft Dungeons and all available DLCs. Players can also purchase the Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition containing all DLCs and the original game at a lower cost than buying them separately.

Minecraft Dungeons on Steam: What's new?

Yep, that's right, Minecraft Dungeons is on Steam. pic.twitter.com/kakCn1pRB2 — MCPE4theBeacon (@MCPE4theBeacon) August 23, 2021

Many players who already own Minecraft Dungeons might be wondering if there are any new exclusive features on the Steam variant. The Ultimate Edition on Steam features special digital bonus content which is not included in the Ultimate Edition bundle available on Minecraft's official site.

Digital bonus content with Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition on Steam includes featured digital artwork from each DLC and over 200 soundtracks from the entire game.

While the general gameplay and storylines remain the same, Minecraft Dungeons takes players on an action-packed journey to defeat Archie, the Arch-illager, corrupted by the Orb of Dominance.

Fighting through various monsters and "fiery locations" with unique items, players try to beat the Arch-illager in Minecraft Dungeons.

