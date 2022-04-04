Minecraft Dungeons Season 2: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons made waves when it announced that it was adopting the popular seasonal model that many games like Fortnite and Apex Legends use to great results. The first season was titled 'Cloudy Climb' and began on December 15. It was a popular update for the game as it provided players with new things to do and fun rewards to unlock.

Naturally, a second season was more than likely and that likelihood definitely increased with the popularity of the first season. The second season has just been officially announced, which is great news for fans of the popular dungeon crawler. Here's what players need to know.

Minecraft Dungeons Season 2: Release date, features and more

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter handle. The second season will be titled 'Luminous Night' and will feature a whole new look of the Tower that was a major part of the first season.

Mojang has officially tabbed the update for April 20, which means there's just over two weeks until the second season kicks off and the first one comes to a close. Rest assured, any players who purchased the Adventure Pass will still be able to unlock those rewards even after the first season ends.

There will certainly be plenty of rewards for players this season. Much like the first, everyone will be able to unlock certain rewards with others being available for premium members who have purchased the Adventure Pass.

Part of the new season (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has not yet confirmed what rewards will be available for the second season, though that information is likely to be announced soon. They are also introducing a new enemy, the Wildfire. The Wildfire will quickly become one of the most dangerous mobs in the game.

Here's what they had to say about the next big update:

"We hope you’re allowed to stay up until the wee hours, because Luminous Night, Minecraft Dungeons’ second – and possibly darkest – Seasonal Adventure will launch on April 20 with a plethora of luminescent features. Explore the Tower by night, full of new, fresh floors that include everything from mysterious murals and perplexing puzzles to the wildfire – a fiery foe that may prove too hot to handle for even the most seasoned adventurers! Tread lightly, as it prefers its opponents well done!"

For more information and to find out if and when the rewards are announced, players can visit the official Minecraft Dungeons site.

