Minecraft Java Edition 21w14a Snapshot Patch Notes: Full list of changes

The Minecraft Java Edition Snapshot 21W14A has finally arrived, bringing many changes to ore drops and multiple bug fixes.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is the next major update coming to the game. Caves and mountains will be getting a complete makeover in this update.

Mojang has already released many Snapshots and beta versions. This week's Snapshot 21w14a is a rather small one.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 21w14a: New features and changes

New features

In this Snapshot, mining copper, iron and gold ore will not drop ore blocks.

Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items.

Tuff blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16.

Earlier, tuff blocks would only generate near the amethyst geode. Players can now find tuff blocks when they transition from stone to deepslate regions. (Y level 0 to 16)

Smeltable Ore Drops

Ore drops have been changed in this week's Minecraft Snapshot:

Ores that are smeltable now drop raw item forms of the ore instead of the ore block and these can be smelted just like before.

This is to prevent cluttering the inventory and have consistency with Fortune on all ores.

Ore blocks from old worlds and silk-touched ore blocks will continue to be smeltable.

Changes in Minecraft Snapshot 21w14a

Fully oxidized Copper can now be waxed in Minecraft.

Fixed bugs in Minecraft Snapshot 21w14a

MC-203854 - Fishing rod texture always looks like it has been cast when in the player’s hand

MC-207173 - Entering only colons into multiplayer Direct Connection & pressing enter crashes the game

MC-210155 - Command block output no longer is displayed immediately after running a command

MC-213665 - Crash upon attempting to generate a world with a height of 0 blocks

MC-214287 - Crash upon entering a nether portal when logical_height is set to 0 and min_y is set to 80 or greater

MC-215120 - World-gen data packs can cause crashes when first generating the world

MC-216697 - Having ‘min_y’ set to lower than -64 causes either a crash or the world not to behave correctly if the height limit wasn’t modified

MC-217702 - Game crashes (ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException) during world feature placement / decoration

MC-219849 - Fishing doesn’t animate or render the rod, line or bobber anymore

MC-220652 - IndexOutOfBound exception hard crash when loading a simple custom dimension data pack

MC-221553 - The end dimension generates differently than it did previously

MC-221586 - Excessive pillager spawning in pillager outposts

MC-221673 - Ocean monuments are empty

Fans can check out the bug fixes in detail on Minecraft's official website.