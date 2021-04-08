Minecraft Java Edition 21w14a Snapshot Patch Notes: Full list of changes

The Minecraft Java Edition Snapshot 21W14A has finally arrived, bringing many changes to ore drops and multiple bug fixes.
Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is the next major update coming to the game. Caves and mountains will be getting a complete makeover in this update.
Mojang has already released many Snapshots and beta versions. This week's Snapshot 21w14a is a rather small one.
Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 21w14a: New features and changes
New features
In this Snapshot, mining copper, iron and gold ore will not drop ore blocks.
- Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items.
- Tuff blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16.
Earlier, tuff blocks would only generate near the amethyst geode. Players can now find tuff blocks when they transition from stone to deepslate regions. (Y level 0 to 16)
Smeltable Ore Drops
Ore drops have been changed in this week's Minecraft Snapshot:
- Ores that are smeltable now drop raw item forms of the ore instead of the ore block and these can be smelted just like before.
- This is to prevent cluttering the inventory and have consistency with Fortune on all ores.
- Ore blocks from old worlds and silk-touched ore blocks will continue to be smeltable.
Changes in Minecraft Snapshot 21w14a
- Fully oxidized Copper can now be waxed in Minecraft.
Fixed bugs in Minecraft Snapshot 21w14a
- MC-203854 - Fishing rod texture always looks like it has been cast when in the player’s hand
- MC-207173 - Entering only colons into multiplayer Direct Connection & pressing enter crashes the game
- MC-210155 - Command block output no longer is displayed immediately after running a command
- MC-213665 - Crash upon attempting to generate a world with a height of 0 blocks
- MC-214287 - Crash upon entering a nether portal when logical_height is set to 0 and min_y is set to 80 or greater
- MC-215120 - World-gen data packs can cause crashes when first generating the world
- MC-216697 - Having ‘min_y’ set to lower than -64 causes either a crash or the world not to behave correctly if the height limit wasn’t modified
- MC-217702 - Game crashes (ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException) during world feature placement / decoration
- MC-219849 - Fishing doesn’t animate or render the rod, line or bobber anymore
- MC-220652 - IndexOutOfBound exception hard crash when loading a simple custom dimension data pack
- MC-221553 - The end dimension generates differently than it did previously
- MC-221586 - Excessive pillager spawning in pillager outposts
- MC-221673 - Ocean monuments are empty
Fans can check out the bug fixes in detail on Minecraft's official website.