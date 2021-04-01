Minecraft Java Edition 21w13a Snapshot: List of all changes

Minecraft's Java Edition 21w13a Snapshot has brought a variety of accessibility features to the game.

One of the biggest features that have been added to Minecraft with this Snapshot is goats. In older Snapshots, goat spawn eggs were available in the game, but they could not spawn naturally.

Axolotls and glow squids now spawn naturally in Minecraft Java Edition 21w13a Snapshot. Ore distribution and cave generation have also been tweaked.

Here is the complete list of new features and changes that have been added to Minecraft with the 21w13a Snapshot.

New features in Minecraft Java 21w13a Snapshot

Goats are the third new mob added to Minecraft in the Caves and Cliffs update (Image via Xisumavoid)

Goats

Goats are passive mobs found in mountain biomes. They are the third new mob added to the game in the Caves and Cliffs update. They can scale mountains by jumping up to a height of 10 blocks.

Goats spawn in groups of two to four. Like cows, players can breed goats using wheat. In the latest Snapshot, goats do not drop anything after death.

New Loading Screen

A new Mojang studios logo loading screen has also been added in this Snapshot. The new loading screen has a solid black-colored background. Players can switch between the old and new "Monochrome Logo" in the accessibility options.

Minecraft 21w13a Java Snapshot: List of changes as per the patch notes

Ore distribution and cave generation have been tweaked (Image via Minecraft)

Cave Tweaks

Max length of pillars and chains found in cheese caves is increased.

Carvers are now less likely to be too flat to walk through.

Large cheese caves (mega caves) will generate more often

Fewer toothpick pillars (one block thin).

Other tweaks to make the cheese caves more varied and interesting.

Ore Distribution Tweaks

Somewhat more Iron ores.

Sometimes, larger diamond ore blobs will generate.

New Trades and changes in Loot Table

Mason villagers have trades related to stone blocks. Due to new cave blocks, players can get a new trade from masons.

Masons will sell four dripstone blocks for one emerald.

Wandering traders also have some new trades.

Sells two pointed dripstones for one emerald.

Sells two rooted dirt for one emerald.

Sells two moss blocks for one emerald.

Mojang has also added new items to the loot table in Minecraft. Loot table refers to different items that players can find inside loot chests.

Moss blocks can be found in shipwreck chests.

Glow berries can be found in Mineshaft minecart chests.

Powdered Snow

Powder snow’s durability/hardness was slightly increased.

Freeze time has decreased to 7 seconds and hurt frequency has decreased to 2 seconds.

Entities on fire now melt Powder Snow when colliding.

Increase vertical movement speed within Powder Snow.

Strays, Polar Bears, and Snow Golems are now immune to freezing.

Mobs now shake when they are fully frozen.

Skeletons converting to strays now only require the 7 seconds it takes for an entity to be fully frozen to begin converting, instead of the 30 seconds it took before.

Leather horse armour now protects horses from freeze damage.

Mobs that enjoy the heat (Blazes, Magma Cubes, and Striders) take increased freeze damage.

Other changes

Axolotls and glow squids now spawn in underground water sources (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone clusters can now be found rarely in normal caves.

Deepslate blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16.

Axolotls and glow squids now spawn in underground water sources.

Axolotls will now always chase after and attack squids, glow squids, tropical fish, cod, salmon, pufferfish, drowned, guardians, and elder guardians.

Axolotls now have a two-minute cooldown after hunting non-hostile targets such as fish, squids, etc.

They will prioritize targeting hostile mobs first before hunting.

Bees now see Flowering Azalea (and Flowering Azalea Leaves) as flowers.

Light Block

Minecraft players can change the light block's level from 0-15 (Image via Xisumavoid)

The light block is an invisible light source that can only be obtained using commands in Minecraft 1.17. Players can change the light block's level from 0-15.

The light block is only visible when it is in the player's hand. This block can be waterlogged as well.

Bug Fixes

This week's Snapshot has fixed many bugs. Players can read the complete list of bug fixes from Minecraft's official site.