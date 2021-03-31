Top 5 most awaited changes in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is the next big update planned for summer 2021.

After the spectacular nether makeover last year, Mojang has planned to revamp caves and mountains this year. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update brings new caves, mountains, mobs and many new blocks and items.

For a long time, caves and mountains have received no new updates. The Caves and Cliffs update focuses on adding new content related to but not limited to caves and cliffs. Many new changes are coming to the game in the upcoming update.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update: Top 5 most awaited changes

#5 - Sculk Sensors

Image via Kingbdogz

All the redstone engineers are awaiting their game-changing block, sculk sensors. Before the caves and cliffs update, redstone signals could only travel through redstone dust and a few redstone components. This changes with the addition of sculk sensor.

Sculk Sensor can detect vibrations and create a redstone signal as a response. Walking, opening doors, placing blocks, and many other actions produce vibrations. Using sculk sensors, players can create wireless redstone contraptions.

#4 - World Height limit increased

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Minecraft world height has been the same since the 1.2.1 update. In Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, the world height limit has been increased by 64 blocks. The new max height is Y level 320, while the new minimum depth is Y -64.

Players can now build tall towers and deep underground bases. Earlier, they were restricted to a height limit of 256 blocks. This update opens a new door for builders in Minecraft.

#3 - Ore Distribution Changes

Image via Minecraft.net

Due to the world depth change and new caves, ore distribution also got changed. There are new deep-slate ore textures that generate below Y level 0. Since the caves have become larger, players will often come across ores generating on the cave surface.

Diamond ores are now generated between Y level 16 to -63. Similarly, other ores are also generated in the deeper areas of the cave below Y level 0. Check the image for complete ore distribution changes.

#2 - New mountain biomes

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Mountains in Minecraft has always been plain and simple, but not anymore. In the caves and cliffs update, Mojang is adding huge mountains biomes to the game. Mountains can now generate up to a height of 256 blocks.

There are five new mountain biomes: Mountain Meadow, Mountain Grove, Snowy Slopes, Lofty Peaks, and Snow Capped Peaks. Out of all these biomes, Snow Capped Peaks is the tallest and can generate up to 256 blocks.

#1 - New cave biomes and their generation

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Just like mountains, players are receiving new cave biomes in this update. As of now, dripstone caves and lush caves have already been added to the snapshots. Lush caves are filled with moss blocks and azaleas, while the dripstone caves contain the deadly pointed dripstones.

There are also two new noise caves: cheese and spaghetti. Cheese caves are big spacious caves supported with thick pillars, whereas the spaghetti caves are thin-long caves similar to the older caves in Minecraft.