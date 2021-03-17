Minecraft Java Edition Snapshot 21w11a: Full list of changes revealed

Mojang added some new functionality to copper in Minecraft's Java Edition Snapshot 21w11a.

Minecraft Java Edition Snapshot 21w11a is finally here. With this new snapshot, fans are getting closer to the Caves and Cliffs update. Players have been waiting for the weekly snapshot release. This snapshot is mostly about copper and its new functionality, fancy way of checking performance metrics, some general tweaks and many bugfixes. Mojang has been receiving tons of feedback from players. This snapshot fixes many bugs from past snapshots and brings many quality of life changes to the game. Here is the full list of changes introduced in the Minecraft Snapshot 21w11a.

Minecraft Snapshot 21w11a: Full list of changes

New features added in 21w11a

Lightning rods can now be waterlogged. This was supposed to be a 21w10a feature, but due to a glitch players were not able to waterlog lightning rods.

Players can now apply and remove wax from copper blocks.

Using bonemeal on rooted dirt now grows hanging vines.

Waxing Copper and Oxidization

Fans were eager to learn about oxidization and how it is going to work in Minecraft. Mojang answered these questions in the 21w11a snapshot:

To wax copper blocks, players right-click with honey blocks on them. This process can also be automated using a dispenser with a honey block.

With an axe, players can scrape off wax and oxidation from the copper blocks.

If an oxidised copper block is struck by lighting, the oxidation process will get reversed.

New Changes in 21w11a

Like other resource blocks, players now can get four copper ingots from a waxed block of copper.

Cave sizes have been tweaked.

Slightly increased the number of diamond ores blobs.

Hanging roots block now renders randomly offset.

Breaking a Big Dripleaf stem now drops a Big Dripleaf Block.

Players can now use moss block with cobblestone and stone to get their mossy version.

The facing direction of Small Dripleaf Blocks is now determined by which direction the player is facing when placing it.

When mined with a pickaxe, a fully grown Amethyst Clusters drop four Amethyst shards (or more with fortune). It drops two amethyst shards when mined using hand, piston and other means.

New Technical Changes in 21w11a

A new shortcut has been added to the game. Pressing F3+L will generate and persist performance metrics from the in-game. This is a new fancy way to check metrics and performance-related information in Minecraft.

Many Bug Fixes and Quality of Life changes

There are many new texture changes, bug fixes and QoL changes in the snapshot 21w11a. Mojang has fixed bugs related to world generation and revamped some of the block textures. Players can read the long list of bug fixes and changes on Minecraft's official site.

