Minecraft player brings realism to game with custom texture pack

A Redditor with the username 'mcwithwes' recently revealed their custom realism texture pack for Minecraft. While there is no shortage of texture packs, shaders, and mods/add-ons that improve the game's realism, new entries are still being created all the time.

Such was the case with mcwithwes' texture pack, which was shared in Minecraft's subreddit on January 9, 2023. The texture pack is called Survival Friendly Textures.

Reddit community responds to mcwithwes' realistic Minecraft texture pack

Dirt, grass, and flower textures in the Survival Friendly Texture Pack (Image via mcwithwes/Planet Minecraft)

After sharing their texture pack with the Minecraft subreddit, mcwithwes received plenty of feedback on the realistic visuals.

Many fans were worried that they didn't have the hardware to run the texture pack at a good frame rate. They joked that their current hardware setups could render one frame after excruciating efforts.

However, mcwithwes pointed out that the texture pack was created with performance balance in mind.

Many fans asked for a download link to the texture pack. However, the game's subreddit has particularly stringent guidelines against what it considers self-promotion. This means posting certain download links can lead to them being removed.

Nevertheless, one player managed to provide a link to the texture pack since they weren't the original poster.

At the moment, mcwithwes' Survival Friendly Textures pack has a few thousand downloads. However, performance impact may still be an issue for some players' machines, which may be a limiting factor when it comes to the maximum volume of downloads the texture pack can receive.

This is the unfortunate reality of Minecraft and PC gaming in general. While the game runs well on a wide array of different hardware configurations, modding and customization can complicate things somewhat.

This isn't to say mcwithwes' texture pack is flat-out unusable. However, players with lower-end machines and GPU/CPU setups may need to tweak their in-game video settings to get improved framerates.

Fortunately, for extra assistance, there are performance mods like Sodium that can help players get better framerates even on machines without top-end graphics cards or processors. However, it's best to work these mods into a player's game slowly. Overloading the game with too many mods can cause more performance problems.

The good news is that if mcwithwes' texture pack isn't quite working out for players, there is an almost limitless supply of options to utilize. These picks may even be better performance-wise while still supplying quality realistic visuals.

