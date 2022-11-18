5 best Minecraft texture packs for realism in 2022

Minecraft is one of the most customizable games of all time. With countless blocks, biomes, mobs, and items to craft, players can make almost anything they can imagine in this sandbox game.

What's even better is that if players want the game to look different, it's easy to do so. With realistic texture packs, players will feel more immersed in the game and see their creations come to life. But not all of these texture packs are created equal. Here are five of the best ones players can download and use in Minecraft to make their worlds a lot more realistic.

5 realistic Minecraft texture packs to try in 2022

1) Soartex Fanver

Soartex Fanver is a Minecraft texture pack that focuses on realism. The textures are high quality, and the pack is constantly updated with new content. Compared to vanilla textures, this pack's textures are much smoother, with more vibrant and clear details.

Items such as trees and ore are much more visually appealing, and players can even tweak the settings according to their preferences. In addition, players will notice a much brighter atmosphere in the game when they run this shader pack.

2) John Smith Legacy

The John Smith Legacy pack is one of the most popular Minecraft texture packs for realism. The pack includes high-resolution textures for blocks, items, mobs, and environments, as well as custom sounds and music. It also features a unique art style that makes the game world look more realistic.

Despite being released over a decade ago, John Smith Legacy remains one of the best texture packs for realism. Its attention to detail and commitment to making the game world look as realistic as possible is unmatched.

3) Faithful

Perhaps one of the most iconic texture packs available is the Faithful texture pack. Featuring stunning textures, the pack completely overhauls the entire vanilla experience of the game, with a focus on realism.

This is a fantastic choice for those who want to make their world look amazing without placing a strain on their computer's hardware. Players can also tweak settings to their liking to find the perfect mix.

4) R3D.CRAFT

R3D.CRAFT textures are incredibly high quality and realistic, making for a very immersive and believable Minecraft experience. The pack is also constantly updated with new textures and features, so players can be sure that they're always getting the best possible experience.

On top of that, the shaders, water, and other in-game textures look absolutely stunning when running this pack.

5) Conquest

The Conquest texture pack lets players transport themselves into a world that is highly realistic and could even fit into a medieval theme. Perfect for worlds that are mythic and fantasy based, this texture pack not only reworks the textures to make them more realistic but also reimagines many of them to make the entire game feel brand new.

The Conquest texture pack is a fantastic choice that offers a refreshing take on the classic Minecraft experience.

Texture packs are a great way to change your game's visuals

On top of looking amazing, texture packs provide players with a way to keep things fresh and interesting. When playing through a world for hundreds of hours, it can be a good idea to make things look a bit different and add some variety.

With so many texture packs out there to choose from, there has never been a better time to give them a try.

How to download and use texture packs

Changing the way Minecraft looks is very easy and can be done in just a few steps. First, you will want to head over to a reputable site such as Curseforge in order to download a texture pack. You should avoid random sites that promise downloads as you can easily get a virus if you are not careful.

Once you have the texture pack you want to install, follow these steps to get it up and running:

Make sure both the Minecraft game and client are closed.

Open the Start menu using the Windows key or click the start button.

Search for %appdata% and select the Minecraft folder.

Copy and paste the downloaded texture pack into the folder called resourcepacks.

Launch the game. If done correctly, the resource pack will show up, and you can turn it on and get to playing Minecraft.

