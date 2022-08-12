5 best Minecraft fantasy-themed build ideas in 2022

Minecraft is an incredible game for those who want a creative outlet. The building within the game is cube-based, making it much easier to get used to than something like drawing, or traditional modeling.

There are players who use Creative mode to have unlimited resources to just focus on the artistic side of building, and those who build in Survival for the satisfaction of it.

Given Minecraft's artistic style, and the abundance of materials such as stone and wood, medieval and fantasy themes fit in almost flawlessly, and are a staple of many builds. Detailed below are a handful of amazing fantasy-based ideas for Minecraft players looking for some inspiration in version 1.19.

5 incredible fantasy builds that Minecraft 1.19 players should try out

1) Medieval fantasy house

Medieval housing is as much of a staple in fantasy settings as they are iconic. On the surface, it might be hard to tell what exactly differentiates a fantasy version of a medieval house from a regular one. Well, the answer is simple: exaggeration.

The housing that tends to be represented within fantasy settings pulls from reality, yes, but pushes things to an absurd level. Things will be close enough to reality to be familiar, but stretched, enhanced, and exaggerated to make it feel distinct and unique.

For example, fantasy housing tends to be taller than what we would see, and have features such as curves and arches in roofing that are much more exaggerated. This translates incredibly well to Minecraft, as the larger, more exaggerated features and additional curves are easier to represent in blocks, more visually interesting than straight lines respectively.

2) Wizard’s tower

Wizards and magic users as a whole are an undeniable staple of almost all fantasy media. From Gandalf to Luke Skywalker, almost every piece of media that draws from fantasy includes some kind of magic user. And one of the most iconic things associated with these magic users are their towers.

These towers tend to be tall and skinny, piercing the sky. They tend to be strangely shaped, with secondary towers popping up throughout the length of the building.

These strange shapes and ramshackled auras would fit into Minecraft perfectly, and also make an incredible area for players to make an enchanting or brewing area, to mimic the magic that would normally exist within the tower.

3) Custom Nether portal

A staple of fantasy settings is the ability for people, specifically those with magic, to travel huge distances instantaneously. Other settings feature the concept of other dimensions quite prevalently. These two concepts are quite well represented within the game: players can travel to other dimensions, including the Nether and the End, and use the Nether to travel huge overworld distances quickly.

Since it is a very natural fit for Minecraft, players should definitely consider customizing their Nether portals. The basic, rectangular Nether portal gets the job done, but is undeniably utilitarian.

Players could do things like make a giant sword, with the Nether portal forming the blade to represent a huge sword stabbed into the ground by some long extinct giant. Or players could make an elaborate portal in the center of a hidden chamber, as if some strange cult has been experimenting with interdimensional travel.

4) Castle

Castles are a staple of both medieval and fantasy settings, and for good reason. These fortresses of stone are both large and imposing, making them great centerpieces for bases. They can also take advantage of all the new varieties of stone added to Minecraft over the years.

Additionally, the architecture of castles works incredibly well for Minecraft. There are circular towers, topped with squared-off crenellations, as well as large squared-off corridors, which are easy to create. Such options make this a great choice for players wanting to make their first large-scale build.

5) Airship

To be honest, this one is a bit of a stretch. These large airships do exist in normal fantasy settings, but are much more known within, and associated with, technofantasy or steampunk settings. These are variants of, and sister genres to, fantasy.

These creations are so incredibly cool that they’re worth bending the rules a bit to include. They typically take all of the incredible detailing of old naval ships and combine them with mid-20th century blimps.

These would make for an incredible flying base for a player who has acquired an Elytra, and has a large enough gunpowder and sugar cane farm to ensure a constant source of firework rockets. They also give players a chance to experiment with different types of wood and metal blocks, which typically get left behind in some large-scale base designs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan