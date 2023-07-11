Minecraft player creates gigantic replica of village house

There are all kinds of structures in Minecraft that naturally generate as players roam around the world. One of the most famous and iconic structures is a simple, peaceful plains village. This is home to several villagers who live peacefully, work on their jobs, and sleep. However, since this sandbox title is all about building structures, players have come up with some unique and bizarre builds.

Recently, a Redditor posted about a village house they made, which was fascinating to witness.

Minecraft Redditor builds a massive village house

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of 'u/Ninjakinfe777' recently posted six pictures of a gigantic replica of a villager's house that they made with thousands of blocks. In other pictures, they showcased the interior with a massive crafting table, furnace, bed, chest, and even a torch. The creator of the build also showcased themselves standing on the bed to show the scale of the interior.

Though this may look like a simple build, it can become a huge project when it comes to nailing the actual texture of each and every block that has been enlarged. From the texture of the logs placed outside to the exact texture of the crafting table, the original poster recreated the blocks perfectly.

User reactions to the massive replica of a village house made by a Minecraft player

These unique and massive builds always attract loads of players on Minecraft's official subreddit. Hence, this post received over 12 thousand upvotes within a few days and more than three hundred comments. Many Redditors flocked to the post and reacted to the giant village house.

Some of the Redditors humorously discussed how they did not even notice that the house was massive until they read the title, which said, 'The Big House,' while others stated how they knew exactly what the build would be just by reading the title.

Other Redditors also mentioned how massive it was and how it looked like a basic starter base, which most new players build, with one unit of each block that they essentially need in the game.

A few users looked at the first image and thought the village house was flying. This was because the trees and other features of the world looked smaller than the massive structure.

One of the Redditors also appreciated the original poster's attention to detail and how they textured the blocks accurately with the help of countless smaller blocks.

Overall, this post received much attention on the Minecraft official subreddit. Members loved the massive village hut made by the original poster.

