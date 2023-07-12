Minecraft player creates realistic Grand Canyon using Atlas mod

In Minecraft, players can build and create all kinds of structures and custom terrain by breaking and placing blocks. While most of them do this manually, since the game is a sandbox, many mods also allow these features. Through these powerful building mods, users have created enormous terrains and structures in the past. A few of them have also been inspired by real-life terrain present in the world. Recently, a post related to this on Minecraft's official subreddit got a lot of attention.

Minecraft Redditor generates replica of The Grand Canyon with Altas mod

A Redditor named 'u/tokarev' recently posted a video of how they created a replica of The Grand Canyon in Minecraft with the help of the Atlas mod. This resulted in a massive world with nothing but the Badlands biome and an accurate representation of the natural rock formations found in the USA.

In the title, they explained how they took the real terrain data of The Grand Canyon to recreate it in the sandbox game.

Users reaction to Minecraft player generating a replica of The Grand Canyon

These massive projects featured on the game's official subreddit often get a lot of attention from the members. Hence, this post also received massive praise from many. Within 12 hours, it received over four thousand upvotes and nearly a hundred comments.

Most of the users were, of course, blown away by the project. How the original creator accurately generated the entire Grand Canyon in the sandbox game with nothing but its terrain data. One of the Redditors even mentioned how they expected these features from the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, which was Mojang's official installment for Minecraft.

Another Redditor asked what the scale of the replica is compared to the actual Grand Canyon. Though the original poster was unsure since they did not measure it, they mentioned a heightmapper website from which they obtained the terrain details.

Of course, since this replica was made in a completely custom world, several members of the subreddit urged the original poster to upload the world so anyone could download it.

At first, the original poster stated that they were unsure how the world would behave without the correct datapack and Atlas mod. However, they later updated that they had uploaded the custom world after editing some files in the world itself.

Overall, the original poster brilliantly replicated The Grand Canyon with the help of mods and data packs. Since this post is still relatively new, more people are coming across it every hour and upvoting it.

