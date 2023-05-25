Minecraft player creates texture pack to find hidden suspicious blocks

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, which is expected to feature loads of blocks, items, mobs, and biomes. Two of the new blocks are suspicious sand and suspicious gravel as part of the archeology feature. They generate in some pre-existing structures; however, they are quite difficult to spot since their textures are similar to those of regular sand and gravel blocks.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Angs' recently posted pictures on the official Minecraft subreddit of how they changed the texture of suspicious sand and gravel blocks and put a huge question mark to make finding them extremely easy, even from afar.

Redditor u/Angs posted a picture of suspicious sand and gravel block with huge question marks. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The question mark texture, white in color with a black drop shadow, will be present on all six faces of the block. However, the original poster has not mentioned anything about the texture pack or whether it will be available to the player base.

Members react to Minecraft Redditor's texture concept for suspicious sand and gravel blocks

Since the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is currently trending, the post in question attracted thousands of Redditors. Within a day, it received more than 12 thousand upvotes and over 400 comments. The suspicious sand and gravel blocks are among the highlights of the 1.20 update, since players have been waiting for the archeology feature for several years now.

Many Redditors joked that there is usually a huge question mark on real-life rocks with some rare artifact inside them. The sarcasm was to indicate that the question mark texture was so big that the new block was no longer hidden in plain sight.

Redditors sarcastically joking about real-life rocks having huge question marks. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some other members discussed whether this texture pack would actually be useful for players or if it negated the entire point of the block being hidden in plain sight. Though the original poster mentioned how this could be used as an accessibility feature, some argued that the texture could be more subtle than such a big easy-to-spot question mark.

Redditors discussing whether the question mark texture completely negates the point of the suspicious blocks from Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Several Redditors also spotted how the texture concept made suspicious sand and gravel blocks look like lucky blocks. The Lucky Block is a famous mod that adds a new block from which all kinds of new features can be unleashed, like new boss mobs, special items, status effects, etc.

Minecraft Redditors joked about how the blocks looked like the famous lucky block mod. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, Redditors have differing opinions on whether a suspicious sand and gravel block should have such a noticeable question mark texture. It would no doubt be a good accessibility feature for those who are visually impaired, but a more subtle texture may also do the job.

