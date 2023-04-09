5 best Minecraft texture packs like Faithful

Faithful is one of the most famous texture packs for Minecraft. Since the sandbox title has a pixelated appearance, it might not be everyone's cup of tea. Hence, this particular texture pack was made when the game was in its beta version. It allowed players to drastically increase the resolution of textures while still keeping the vanilla look of each block, item, and mob.

However, there are now thousands of such options available for the game, and some of them can even be considered a great alternative to the Faithful texture pack. If players want a newer kind of texture pack but do not want to stray too far from the vanilla experience, they can check out these alternatives.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Compliance, FaithfulVenom, and 3 other great Faithful texture pack alternatives for Minecraft

1) Compliance 32x

Compliance is one of the closest texture packs to Faithful for Minecraft (Image via texture-packs.com)

Compliance 32x is extremely similar to how the Faithful texture pack looks. It simply takes the default textures of the game and bumps up the resolution, making blocks and items look clearer. Since the Faithful pack's main aim is to change the visual fidelity while keeping the design language the same, Compliance can be considered one of the best.

Furthermore, the creator of this texture pack also made Faithful 3D, an offering that makes certain blocks three-dimensional for an increased immersive experience.

2) FaithfulVenom

FaithfulVenom is another popular Faithful texture pack alternative made by a Minecraft YouTuber (Image via texture-packs.com)

FaithfulVenom is a unique texture pack that has been made by a popular Minecraft YouTuber, AntVenom. He once felt that the vanilla textures of the game were too boring to look at and decided to create a mod. Furthermore, the name literally contains the word "faithful" because he used the original Faithful texture pack as a base and tweaked the features a little.

Despite the changes, the overall visuals are close to the vanilla version.

3) Better Default Textures

Better Default Texture slightly changes the overall visuals in Minecraft (Image via texture-packs.com)

Now we come to texture packs that slightly sway from default offerings but are still very similar to them. Better Default Textures very slightly changes the appearance of blocks and items to give them a new look. However, it can still be counted as an alternative to Faithful.

On the contrary, it does not increase the resolution of any block, which is something Faithful texture packs excel at.

4) CreatorPack

CreatorPack Texture Pack further changes the mob textures in Minecraft as well (Image via texture-packs.com)

CreatorPack is another offering that is a decent alternative to Faithful. Though it keeps most of the textures close to default, it does introduce some lighting effects and even adds new types of mob textures.

Almost every mob will have a new look to them, which might intrigue some players and offer them a new experience. This pack also increases the resolution of every texture to 32x.

5) F8thful

F8thful reduces the texture resolution by half but completely retains the texture design in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This texture pack might be one of the most fascinating ones when it comes to Faithful alternatives. While F8thful retains the vanilla colors and lighting of every block, it reduces the resolution by half instead of increasing it. This means that each block will have an 8x8 pixel configuration instead of the default 16x16.

This results in blocks looking extremely pixelated and unique. Though this might not be everyone's cup of tea, some players will be intrigued to try it in their worlds just to see what their world looks like.

Poll : 0 votes