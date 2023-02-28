7 best Minecraft texture packs in February 2023

Minecraft has quite unique graphics. Nowadays, where game companies are usually trying to push the limits and have ultra-realistic visuals in their triple-A games, Mojang has not changed the blocky and pixelated graphics of the game. Although the graphics make it unique, players may wish to change or simply tweak certain aspects of it.

Since Minecraft is a decade old, its vast community has come up with countless modifications. One of them is called texture pack, which simply changes the textures of the game's world, mobs, or even GUI without tweaking any of the core engines that run it. Though there are innumerable textures and resource packs out there, some of them have made a name for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great texture packs, but not all of them can be listed in one article.

Top 7 texture packs for Minecraft in February 2023

1) Fresh Animations

Fresh Animations is one of the best Minecraft texture packs for mobs (Image via CurseForge)

Mobs in the game might be interesting to interact with at first, but they become quite boring and even feel lifeless to those who have been playing for years now. This is where the fresh animation texture pack comes into play. It completely changes their movements and animations.

Most mobs' eyes now move properly, and their movement animation is also much more realistic.

2) Faithful x64

Faithful x63 texture pack drastically increases the pixel count of Minecraft textures (Image via CurseForge)

The game's textures can feel quite pixelated since each block only has 16x16 pixels in one facet. However, if players want to drastically increase these, they can download Faithful x64.

As the name implies, it drastically increases the pixel count of blocks while keeping the textures as close to vanilla as possible. This makes the game look much higher in resolution.

3) Animated And Emissive: Ice and Fire and Spartan Weaponry

This texture pack completely changes how tools, weapons and other items look in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Animated and Emissive is a brilliant texture pack that only works with a popular mod called Ice and Fire and Spartan Weaponry. Through this pack, players can completely change how tools, weapons, and other items look. It mainly adds special moving textures to tools and weapons.

4) Visible Ores

This texture pack makes ore blocks glow and allow new players to easily spot them in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Though ore blocks have a different texture from regular stone or deepslate blocks, new players might still miss them if they zone out while strip mining for hours. Hence, the visible ores texture pack essentially makes ore blocks glow in the dark, allowing explorers to quickly spot where they are. However, they will need OptiFine to properly use it.

5) Bare Bones

Bare Bones texture pack reduces the color shades from textures and adds more vibrance to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Several official game trailers show a much smoother texture of blocks and mobs. Hence, if players want the same look in the actual game, they can try out the Bare Bones texture pack. As the name implies, it drastically reduces the difference in color shade in pixels and overall increases the vibrance.

Though the game will feel more cartoonish, several players will love the look, which is proven by the number of downloads the texture pack has on several websites.

6) Default dark mode

This simple texture pack changes all GUI to dark mode in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Several players use dark mode on other applications and devices. Hence, if they want to change the game's GUI to dark mode as well, they can simply use the default dark mode texture pack to change each and every GUI box to dark gray.

7) Dramatic Skies

Dramatic skies add high resolution sky textures to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even the sky textures in the game look pixelated and blocky, with blocks like clouds, square suns, and moons.

However, if players want a higher resolution and more realistic sky, they can check out dramatic skies. The cloud pattern and colors change each day, making it look quite realistic.

