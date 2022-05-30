Top 7 most powerful weapons in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is a game that has an almost infinite amount of worlds with different and dangerous entities. Some of these entities are based on stuff in the real world like animal mobs and various plants, flowers, and trees.

Others are from a fantasy point of view, like skeletons, zombies, vexes, creepers, hoglins, and more. If players aim to survive in worlds that contain these terrifying mobs, they need to learn how to defend themselves with a strong weapon.

There are a ton of different weapons in the game. Each weapon is made from a different resource, which defines its statistics and the situation in which it is best utilized. The following list will describe the best and strongest weapons in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Updated list of the 7 most powerful weapons in the game

7) TNT

TNT might not be a handheld or projectile weapon, but it can still be used to inflict an insane amount of damage. The biggest example of this is the disastrous event that took place at the Dream SMP finale when YouTuber and content creator Wilbur Soot blew up the iconic city of L’Manberg (later named Manberg).

TNT can and has been used to grief other players, clear spaces, kill large groups of hostile mobs or players and more.

6) Bow

Bows are one of the few ranged weapons in the game. It gives an immense advantage over many hostile mobs and helps the player maintain a safe distance from them.

Additionally, both bows and arrows are easy to craft and have good enchantments like Infinity, Punch, and Flame. A fully charged bow deals three hearts of damage, which means that it chips away six health points from the recipient of the arrow.

5) Crossbow

Crossbows are another type of ranged weapon like the bows in Minecraft. These weapons can also shoot arrows but have a different set of enchantments. A fully charged crossbow can deal up to 5.5 hearts of 11 health points of damage to other players or hostile entities, respectively.

Aside from the different types of arrows in the game, players can also use firework rockets as ammunition for the crossbow.

Note: While a diamond sword does more damage than a crossbow, the latter’s ranged capabilities outweigh the former’s. The Multishot enchantment allows it to fire three arrows at once.

4) Netherite Sword

While axes are made for chopping down wood blocks aside from dealing tons of damage, swords are made specifically for combat. The main difference between an axe and a sword is the speed at which the weapon swings. Swords are faster at hitting targets than axes.

The netherite sword deals 8 attack damage, taking 4 hearts from the receiver of the attack.

3) Diamond Axe

A diamond axe can serve as both a tool and a weapon. With an attack power of 9, it is at par in damage with the trident. Diamond is the second-strongest and second-most valuable resource in Minecraft.

Players can get the diamond axe quite early on if they follow steps like strip mining. Diamond is also where resource progression stops in the overworld. Weapons like the diamond axe are some of the most efficient in the game, as they focus on both speed and damage.

2) Trident

The trident is a unique weapon in Minecraft, in that it cannot be obtained by natural methods like crafting or inside loot chests in various locations throughout the world of Minecraft.

Tridents can only be obtained as drops from drowned mob and can function as both a melee and a ranged weapon. The attack damage for tridents is 8. However, its ability to serve as a ranged weapon as well as a melee weapon puts it above the diamond axe.

1) Netherite Axe

If weapon stats in Minecraft are considered, the netherite axe is the strongest weapon in the game. With an attack damage value of 10 or 5 hearts, a blow from the netherite axe is enough to stagger, scare, or even kill any player away. A blow from an axe can disable shields, exposing any hostile entity to a swing and a potential 5-heart deficit.

Weapons in Minecraft are essential for the palyer's survival. It allows players to defend themselves from the many dangers they face in the world, and thus allows them to progress through the game's questline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far