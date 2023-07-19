Minecraft player discovers weird village with no houses

In Minecraft, every single world is different from the others. This is because the world is generated randomly whenever a player asks the game to create a new one. The biomes, structures, terrains, etc. — everything is different. With this amount of randomness, there can be a few worlds that have some kind of a bug related to terrain generation.

Since each and every world has a special alphanumeric ID called seed, the community frequently shares those with distinct features. Recently, one of the players shared a seed with an extremely unique structure.

Minecraft Redditor discovers a village with no houses

A Redditor by the name of u/Avoumen' recently posted a bunch of pictures showcasing a village with no houses and villagers in a Minecraft world. The village was a regular plains variant, but only consisted of village pathways, some hay blocks, and lamp posts.

Since these are usually quite lively structures with loads of villagers roam around their houses and jobsites, this nonexistent village area looked quite spooky and bizarre.

The Redditor also posted the world's seed and the coordinates where players can find this unique village generation. It was clear that this was some kind of bug, where the game tried to generate a village, but somehow missed the houses and the actual villagers.

Seed: 6579859671319283481

Coordinates: X: 35, Y: 100, Z: -733

Users react to unique village with no houses in Minecraft

Since this was an extremely unique village that had no houses, it instantly caught a lot of attention on the official Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, it received more than five thousand upvotes and several comments.

One of the Redditors humorously commented how it was only a hay settlement as only blocks of hay generated, while anything else did not.

Others also discussed how a story can be told behind this ghostly village. They mentioned famous YouTuber MatPatt's line of "game theory" and how this village once had many villages but turned into a ghost town. One of the Redditors also commented on how the famous mythical character Herobrine had been in the village and destroyed it.

Another Redditor opened up the world and visited the area. They later commented with a picture of how the village well was generated inside a ravine. The screenshot also showcased villagers roaming around the village well.

Another popular comment on the post referred to a famous meme about how a person once wore a Yankee's cap with no brim on it. This, of course, tied well with the post since the village technically existed in the world, but there were no houses or villagers.

Overall, Minecrafters were quite fascinated to see a village generate in a world with nothing but pathways, lamps, and blocks of hay.