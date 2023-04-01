5 best Minecraft water well designs

In the game of Minecraft, there are practically endless creative opportunities. The ability for players to practically construct and modify whatever they desire is one of the game's best features.

If you're building a house or a small city, it's important to have a water well. Having an easy-to-dig hole in the ground that leads right to an underground source of water is just as important as having walls and roofs. But the well can be more than just practical! It can be fun and interesting too.

With that being said, here are five of the best Minecraft well designs.

Water wells are necessary builds in Minecraft

1) Well with Secret Base Underneath

This is a great design for anyone who wants to build a secret base, but doesn't have much resources or time to do it on their own. The well has a hidden door that leads down into the player's home.

This design also allows players to access their base from above ground by climbing up onto the roof of their house and jumping down through an opening in the well.

This makes it easy for them to get back into their house after exploring and adventuring around the outside, making this an incredible build for a survival server.

The only downside is that mobs can pretty easily fall into this structure, so you may have a hard time dealing with them. If you want protection against creepers attacking while sleeping at night, then maybe consider building trapdoors over the top of the well.

This build was constructed by the popular YouTuber TheMythicalSausage.

2) Japanese Well

The Japanese well is a unique and beautiful water source that can be built in any size or shape. It's perfect for players who want something different from traditional well designs, but don't have the time or resources to go all-out with their construction.

To build this style of well, start by digging out a hole in the ground (or wall) that's 2 blocks wide, at least 3 blocks deep and around 4 blocks long on each side (this will give you enough room for your water reservoir).

Next up is making sure there are no gaps between the walls of your reservoir--you need those walls to hold back the water! A build like this would be fantastic for an anime server.

This tutorial was done by Minecraft YouTuber Skrynnik Dima.

3) Small Medieval Well

This well is a great starter project for beginners, as it's built in a medieval style. It's made of simple resources and requires only two types of material, stone and wood. This build would be a beautiful build in a small town, or with another medieval build such as a castle!

The small medieval well will take you less than a few minutes to build, so you won't even need to go ahead and give yourself some free time!

If you follow this guide made by the Minecraft YouTuber ItsMarloe, you can build it in no time at all.

4) Village Well

A village well is a great addition to any Minecraft village, providing a place for villagers to gather and socialize. It should be placed on the edge of the village so that it can be seen by other players as well as villagers, and it should be built in such a way that it doesn't obstruct other buildings or pathways.

Villages that spawn in Minecraft have their own well, but it is not nearly as aesthetic looking as this one. If you ever want to just go around replacing wells in villages, this is a fantastic choice.

This build tutorial was made by the YouTuber Crocus!

5) Easy Well

In Minecraft, you can build a well pretty easily by just placing some water down and blocks around in a square formation. This is the easiest way to make a well and it doesn't require any digging or crafting.

Just because this is the easiest way doesn't mean good looking wells should be that much harder. It's an incredibly easy build, not many resources are necessary and it's just something small and fun.

This amazing build was made by the Minecraft YouTuber WaxFraud.

Poll : 0 votes