Minecraft player overhauls Badlands biome

Badlands are one of the many biomes in Minecraft. It is entirely built from terracotta and red sand blocks of different shades and does not have a single tree or greenery. Furthermore, this biome is quite rich in gold ore, which generates at almost all Y levels. While Badlands is a rare and unique biome to find, it has not been updated with new features by Mojang.

Hence, a Minecraft Redditor took it upon themselves to overhaul the rare biome.

Minecraft Redditor completely revamps Badlands biome

A Redditor by the name of "u/Cardycraft" recently posted a picture of the revamped Badlands biome created by them. The overhaul is so detailed and massive that it looks like a completely different biome.

It has more whitish areas, along with additional layers of different terracotta and red sand blocks. One of the main highlights of the updated biome is the giant, three-dimensional skull created with different terracotta blocks. The terrain generation of the biome is also different with blobs of plateau.

Users react to a completely overhauled Badlands biome in Minecraft

These kinds of stunning reworks usually get a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. This post of reworked Badlands received more than seven hundred upvotes and several comments within a day. People discussed the overhaul and the biome's future in the game.

There were many who appreciated the reworked Badlands biome. The overall look of the region was completely changed by the original poster, which was loved by many. They stated how they wished they could upvote the post twice and even pay to have this kind of biome in their worlds.

Due to the overall look of the biome, many Redditors mentioned a famous song named "Bad To The Bone" by George Thorogood. This was, of course, a straight reference to the name of the biome and the giant skull located within it.

Some users discussed how they would love to have red sand and red sandstone blocks in more than one layer in Bedrock Edition. Later, another user wrote that Java Edition also has only one layer of red sand in the Badlands.

Finally, the original poster revealed that the entire biome was essentially created in WorldPainter, which is a tool to create custom-generated terrain.

Overall, there were many Minecraft Redditors who flocked to the post and discussed the custom Badlands biome. The post continues to receive lots of upvotes and comments.