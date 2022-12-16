Minecraft player recreates famous Notre Dame cathedral at impressive 1.5:1 scale

A Redditor (u/Loading_the_Builder) recently recreated the Notre Dame cathedral in Minecraft. Not only did they build it in the game, but they also did it on an impressive 1:5:1 scale.

The user showed off their build in a post on December 15, 2022, titled, "My Notre dame de ruoen recreation in Minecraft at 1.5:1 scale."

The build is so impressive that it's nearly impossible to tell that it was constructed in Minecraft. Shaders and other things help, but it is still an incredible achievement. It is one of the best recreations in the game's history.

The structure was so well made that many people were fooled into thinking that some of the shared images were legitimate pictures of the real Notre Dame cathedral.

Minecraft is a game that allows players to make many incredible creations. Building is a huge part of the game, and many phenomenal structures have been constructed.

Many players prefer to use their imagination and build the coolest base they can think of. Some follow a model and build something they have seen elsewhere. Others like to recreate things from the real world. This often leads to impressive results, but it can be very difficult. The dimensions have to be right, or else it won't work.

The wildly impressive build (Image via u/Loading_the_Builder/Reddit)

Making something in Minecraft is easier said than done. Even those with vivid imaginations will struggle to construct what they see. Doing it from an example might be easier in some ways, but it's harder in others.

Dimensions and scale are important. For the building to look right, it has to match the dimensions of the real one, which is often impossible.

However, Redditor u/Loading_the_Builder made it look easy. They put together one of the most impressive Notre Dame builds in recent memory, so much so that it could be mistaken for the real thing.

The Reddit community loved the post and gave it a lot of positive comments. One user couldn't even imagine how long it must have taken to construct the build.

Another gave u/Loading_the_Builder credit for choosing something so unique to recreate.

One user was left speechless.

A few Redditors were shocked that the post hadn't blown up.

One player said the build transcended the game.

Another agreed and was shocked that the structure was made in a video game.

Several commenters thought some of the images were actual pictures of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Builds like this are a great example of what this community can do.

Someone who routinely sees the real Notre Dame gave a ton of credit to the builder.

The realism of the build was a common refrain in the comments section.

The community loved this post, but some didn't think it received enough love. However, it did fairly well, as it got 1.5k upvotes in just 18 hours.

