5 best quality-of-life texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft has looked the same since its inception in 2009. Although there have been slight changes to the overall texture, there haven't been any major changes for the most part.

However, with the use of texture packs from both Mojang and the community, one can now make changes to the visual appearance of the sandbox game. These texture packs, along with certain add-ons, help to marginally enhance the graphics and introduce certain new features in Minecraft. Listed below are the five best quality-of-life texture packs for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft quality-of-life texture packs that add detailed textures, better lighting, and more

5) Quieter Cats

Anyone who has tamed cats in Minecraft knows that they like to meow. While that's perfectly fine, it can sometimes be distracting. This pack from Vanilla Tweaks helps make them a little quieter. The incessant meowing will no longer be an issue, so gamers can tame as many cats as they want without fear.

4) Variated Dirt

A few dirt variations (Image via MCPEDL)

This pack from Vanilla Tweaks can be used in conjunction with any of the other packs they have made available. Dirt in Minecraft is generally uniform, which means it's the same across a biome. The texture changes if there's a patch of coarse dirt, but it remains the same otherwise.

However, dirt in the real world changes color and texture. This quality-of-life pack puts this to good use. A patch of dirt in the game will now have different textures every now and then to make it more realistic.

3) Warm Glow

Lighting is one of the worst parts of the game. There aren't a lot of light-giving blocks that are practical to use for lighting, so Minecraft players often find themselves frustrated. There are a lot of ways to fix this, and one such way is by using a vanilla tweak, the Warm Glow texture pack.

This adjusts the lighting ever so slightly and adds a glow to it that makes it more realistic. Many mods exist to alter the lighting, but this is a simple texture pack that goes a long way. It's also easy to download and fairly customizable, so it makes for an excellent and easy-to-use pack.

2) Vanilla Tweaks Resource Pack 1.18.1

The Vanilla Tweaks Minecraft texture pack (Image via Minesters)

The Vanilla Tweaks Resource Pack is an excellent quality-of-life pack. It doesn't make any drastic changes but slightly improves the vanilla textures. For example, grass (which is normally universally one color in a biome) now changes colors.

In the real world, grass in a yard isn't consistent for the most part. Grass comes in different sizes, colors, and textures. This pack strives to emulate that. It's a very small change that makes the game more realistic.

1) Spawn Egg 3D

Most players have experienced the struggle of trying to find the right spawn egg when scrolling through the Creative menu. They spawn eggs that match the color of the mob most of the time, but the screen is often not that big and forces players to scroll endlessly while reading each and every name.

This texture pack helps solve the issue for Creative players. It changes the appearance of the eggs so that they look more like the mobs, which makes it a lot easier to parse through the inventory.

