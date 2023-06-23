Minecraft player shows how cobwebs come in clutch in PvP battles

PvP is one of the most beloved minigames in Minecraft. On almost every multiplayer server, people have fought against each other, under certain rules and arenas or anywhere in the in-game world. Hence, over the years, they have tried to exploit every block and item to gain an advantage in fights with others. Recently, a Minecraft Redditor called 'u/Broshan248' posted a video of how they clutched in a PvP battle in a SkyWars minigame with the help of cobwebs and a water bucket.

The PvP battle started, and the player who was screen recording was immediately pushed off the arena into the void. However, they were clever enough to place a cobweb on the lower part of the arena and catch themselves inside it. They also placed oak blocks on them to stand on them and get back into the fight while having a golden apple to regain health quickly.

During this time, the opponent came down to break the cobweb that was holding the player. Immediately after the Redditor managed to place water underneath them to keep swimming, they pushed their opponent down and away from the water so that they could not swim and fall into the void.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor clutching a PvP match with cobwebs

Since PvP fights in Minecraft are usually quite famous, the post was an instant hit on the game's official subreddit. Within 12 hours, it received over three thousand upvotes and a few comments from players commending the Redditor.

Since it was not a conventional method of using cobwebs in a PvP fight, many were amazed to see the fight. They also discussed how close the Redditor was to death during the relatively short clip of the fight. One of the members also humorously asked whether the original poster was Spider-Man, simply because of how well he used the cobwebs.

People also discussed how the opponent tried to break the cobweb block and kill the original poster but could not do so as they immediately placed water below the web and pushed them off the stream.

Overall, it was a brilliant clip, showcasing how users can use cobwebs in a PvP fight. Of course, not all Minecraft servers will have cobwebs for a PvP fight. This particular fight took place in a SkyWars minigame; hence, the player had cobwebs.

However, it is safe to say that they would need extremely fast reflexes to perform something like this.

