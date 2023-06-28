Minecraft player spots hidden chicken inside the rarest armor trim

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update with many new features. One of the new items released by them was armor trim smithing templates. These can be applied to armor parts to add designs. Since there are 16 armor trims, there can be hundreds of combinations. Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/BeleleudaBatata' posted a picture of a silence armor trim applied to a netherite chestplate and how it looks like a chicken's face. They uploaded a second picture of a chicken's face just for comparison.

The Silence armor trim is the rarest smithing template in Minecraft 1.20 since it only has a 1.2% chance of generating in one of the Ancient City chests. Of course, Ancient City is one of the most dangerous structures to loot due to the sculk blocks that can summon the terrifying Warden.

It was even more hilarious to learn that the rarest armor trim on a chestplate looks more like a chicken than some cool design that looks extremely unique.

Users react to silence armor trim on a chestplate looking like a chicken in Minecraft

Since armor trims are trending due to the recent release of the 1.20 update, this post caught a lot of attention on the official Minecraft Reddit page. It gathered over two thousand upvotes and a few comments within a day. Members were fascinated by how the silence armor trim looked like a chicken on the chestplate.

Several people commented and discussed how the chicken design from Silence Armor Trim even has wings and legs. While others debated that it was some other bird animal like a duck or loon. By the looks of it, it is closest to a chicken, especially the face part.

A few people also discussed how this could have been intentional by Mojang, as they were hiding hidden lore behind it. Of course, this hint turned into full-blown speculation and fan-fiction lore like with every other mysterious happening in Minecraft.

A member of the subreddit commented on how ancient civilizations used chickens and their eggs as decoys to distract Warden. Hence, the silence armor trim found in the Ancient City has a design that resembles them.

Some members of the subreddit also mentioned how they could not unsee the chicken once the original poster mentioned it.

Several players on the Minecraft subreddit were amazed to see a chicken design on the chestplate, the rarest armor trim in the game. This was quite bizarre and fascinating to learn for many.

