Minecraft player suggests interesting idea to fix random enchanting system

Enchanting is an interesting feature in Minecraft that allows players to apply special superpowers to their tools, armor parts, and weapons. There are basically two methods of enchanting items: through an enchanting table or by applying enchanted books to gears. Enchanting tables are usually avoided by experienced players due to their random nature.

Recently, however, a Minecraft Redditor suggested a new concept for enchanting tables to get more precise enchantments from them.

Minecraft Redditor suggests a new enchanting system to fix randomness

Redditor "u/bionicle_fanatic" recently showcased how they would fix the random enchantments on an enchanting table. They essentially introduced a special configuration of earth materials along with one, two, or three lapis lazuli to obtain a specific enchantment for a gear.

Furthermore, these configurations will change with every other world seed. That said, it will, as usual, use XP points to enchant anything. The picture showcased in the post features a completely different GUI for the fresh concept.

The GUI has a slot where the item to be enchanted can be placed, one slot for lapis lazuli and three slots for earth material configuration, a box that shows the enchantment level, and the last box from where the enchanted item can be picked.

Users react to new enchanting system to fix randomness

Since players are craving an update on the enchanting system, this post did exceptionally well on the Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, it received more than 6000 upvotes and loads of comments. People discussed the concept and shared their own ideas and opinions.

One of the Redditors added to the idea and suggested introducing special scrolls as chest loot that contain enchantment recipes. Furthermore, they incorporated bookshelves and suggested how the new scrolls can be placed in the chiseled bookshelves, which can then be placed around the enchanting table to get the exact powerup.

Another Redditor wrote about a process they saw somewhere about placing certain blocks around the enchanting table to obtain certain enchantments. For example, to obtain unbreaking and sharpness, players need to place iron blocks. This was also a popular comment on the post since players loved the idea.

On the other hand, there were many comments that did not like the new enchanting concept and stated how it is even worse than the current villager system and can be exploited even more easily than the librarian trade shuffling.

Overall, the Minecraft community is split on the new enchanting system proposed by the original poster. The post continues to get multiple views, upvotes, and comments.