Minecraft players propose new features for future updates

Though Minecraft has been around for quite some time, its vast player base is always hungry for new features. Mojang, the makers of the sandbox game, have constantly worked on updates that add new things to the game. The developers always keep an ear to the ground and update the game based on feedback from the community.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/Bluefire457533 asked on Minecraft's official subreddit for a single feature players would like to add to the game. The post was mainly focused on the question but was accompanied by a picture of the game's main character, Steve, holding a pickaxe. The comment section was flooded with people talking about different feature ideas and concepts.

Users flood the comment section discussing future Minecraft features

Though these kinds of posts usually don't do well on the subreddit since they only ask a simple question, this particular post was an exception. Within a day, the post received over a thousand upvotes and comments. While some contributed amusing ideas, others discussed features that would benefit everyone.

One of the Redditors mentioned how the Savanna biome should have more mobs. Savanna is one of the least favorite biomes in the game due to less mob activity, and hence, many agreed to this suggestion. The thread went on to discuss how more animals are required in the game to promote farming and other activities. The original poster also agreed and suggested that the game needs more crops like corn.

Another user commented about a feature that lets players hold a torch in their off-hand, creating a light source without being placed. Of course, this feature is quite well-known and common among Java Edition players since mods like OptiFine offer it. However, Bedrock Edition players are still unable to use this feature.

Loads of other feature suggestions came from thousands of people. They discussed how carpets can be used to decorate stairs, how the end realm can be expanded, how leaves can be colored differently depending on the season, and how the cooking and food systems can be overhauled.

Apart from all the legitimate features that were being discussed, one of the comments was about a hilarious feature that involved holding chickens in both hands to avoid fall damage. Another Redditor even commented on how they would like to have friends with whom they could consistently play Minecraft.

Overall, there are countless comments about features players would love to have in Minecraft in the future. Of course, not all of them can be added to the vanilla version. Many of them could also be turned into fun mods that players can download. The subreddit members continue to stop by and share their ideas on the post.

