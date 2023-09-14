Minecraft players talk about their favorite ranged weapons

Minecraft is a survival game where players need to fight against several hostile mobs to progress forward. Consequently, there are many kinds of weapons in the game, but they are mainly categorized as melee and ranged weapons. Ranged weapons are brilliant, as players can simply attack enemies from afar, which prevents them from taking any damage.

There are three different types of ranged weapons, and millions of players have different opinions and preferences when it comes to using them.

Minecraft Redditor sparks debate on different ranged weapons

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Raiden_1503' simply posted pictures of a bow, a crossbow, and a trident. In the title, they asked which one other players use and why.

Apart from a very few players who might only be using melee weapons, almost every other Minecrafter uses a ranged weapon. And there are only three weapons that can attack mobs from a distance.

Users discuss their ranged weapon preferences

Even though it was a relatively simple post that asked about ranged weapons, it did exceptionally well on the Minecraft subreddit. Within a day, it received more than 4,000 upvotes and a whopping 600 comments. People flooded the post and discussed at length their preferences and compared the weapons to each other.

One player stated that they use bows for general purposes, tridents for raiding ocean monuments, and do not use crossbows. The thread went on to discuss how players can shoot fireworks with crossbows by placing fireworks in their hands and loading them.

Of course, there were many who simply picked bows over both crossbows and trident. This was not a surprise since bows are the most common and easily available ranged weapon. Additionally, it has some brilliant offensive enchantments, like power, that can drastically increase its attack damage.

One of the Redditors also wrote the enchantment list of bows that will make it the best overpowered ranged weapon in the game, and the comment received more than a thousand upvotes, proving how players agreed that bows were the best.

A few Minecrafters mentioned trident as their favorite, since they are extremely fun to use and powerful when used with the right enchantments as well. Riptide-enchanted tridents can also be used to travel when it is raining or with the help of water bodies.

Overall, the post was flooded with Minecraft subreddit members talking about these three ranged weapons. It continues to receive upvotes and comments.