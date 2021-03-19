Minecraft Reddit community shares views on latest 21w11a Snapshot

Minecraft's newest Snapshot, 21w11a, adds tons of great features and removes lots of annoying bugs! The r/minecraft Reddit community has also come together to support this Snapshot, sharing its opinions and excitement.

Some Redditors also expressed additional changes that they would like to see, since the OP of this post works as a Java Tech Lead for Minecraft. Some fixes in this Snapshot repairs bugs that have been plaguing Minecraft players for a long time, and Redditors seem to be very pleased!

Also read: How to repopulate a village in Minecraft

Minecraft Reddit community shares its views on the latest 21w11a Snapshot

Reactions

This Reddior explains why the new wax function is great for builders (Image via Reddit)

Many players are incredibly excited about the new wax mechanic. Previously, they would have to apply wax in the crafting UI. Fortunately, now they do not have to mine the block to apply wax.

This Redditor is extremely delighted to discover that mossy blocks can now be crafted (Image via Reddit)

In Minecraft Snapshot 21w11a, moss can now be used to craft mossy blocks. These blocks have been in Minecraft for a while without a simple way to craft them.

Advertisement

Fortunately, now Survival builders have an easier way to get mossy blocks.

This Redditor is content with the smaller, but large amount of changes to Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

This Redditor shared the opinions of most Minecraft players, stating their enjoyment at the quality of life improvements of this Snapshot. On top of the massive amount of content being added to the Caves and Cliffs update, these changes and bug fixes are definitely welcome!

Also read: All Minecraft villager jobs explained

Rejoice, speedrunners! (Image via Reddit)

This Redditor expressed his happiness for one of the bug fixes that prevent buckets from not always working correctly when turning quickly. This is great for speedrunners who need to turn as soon as possible!

Advertisement

Big Dripleaf blocks block out the sun's blindingly bright beams (Image via Reddit)

This Redditor was amused with the wording of one of the patches in the new Snapshot. Some players may be happy to hear that Big Dripleaf blocks will now drop upon breaking.

Players express their desires for new features (Image via Reddit

These players asked for Mojang to implement a feature allowing players to create Azalea trees by bonemealing the bushes. Some players think that the devs will add this because Azalea tree leaves already drop bushes.

A funny thread (Image via Reddit)

Again, players expressed their excitement at the countless bug fixes in this Snapshot. Even the developer had to hop on the train!

Advertisement

Valid concerns (Image via Reddit)

While all other reactions are positive, some Redditors have voiced their concerns over the tweaking of cave sizes. Many crafters are extremely happy with the immense caves added in the current Snapshots, and don't want Mojang shrinking them.

Also read: How to find an End City in Minecraft (March 2021)