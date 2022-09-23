Minecraft Redditor collects XP in furnace for over a year

A Minecraft player has revealed that they set up an XP farm and left it running for an entire year to see just how many experience points they could earn.

The Reddit user, who goes by the username JustinTimeCuber, unveiled their build in a recent post on the platform.

One of the best ways to earn a lot of XP in Minecraft is to defeat the Ender Dragon. However, the number of XP that JustinTimeCuber received from one year of farming (226 levels) makes the boss mob's total look like pennies.

The Redditor used a furnace, cactus and bamboo in their furnace XP farm. Cactus is a very popular item for smelting farms because it's easy to grow and collect. Bamboo is a great fuel source for the same reasons.

According to the user, the furnace remembers everything it has smelted until they take an item from it. This allows it "to accumulate the XP from smelting around 200,000 cacti with a corresponding 800,000 bamboo."

JustinTimeCuber killed themselves to start at level zero and opened the floodgates of their impressive farm. They then received XP for eight seconds and saw their level bar go up in rapid fashion. While it took a long time to get the 226 levels of XP, it was well worth the wait.

There are many other ways to get XP in Minecraft, including fishing, killing every mob in sight, trading with villagers as much as possible, or using farms. XP farms don't give plenty of XP quickly, but they do provide quite a lot over time as opposed to a one-time massive influx.

Reddit community reacts as Minecraft player earns astounding amount of experience points in a year from XP farm

The Redditor got 226 levels of XP from their farm (Image via u/JustinTimeCuber on Reddit)

The community is wildly impressed with JustinTimeCuber's furnace XP farm. They have left a ton of positive comments under the Reddit post.

One user joked about how Bedrock XP is much harder to come by.

It's really unfathomable how quickly JustinTimeCuber leveled up.

One commenter did the math to find out exactly what the Redditor earned.

The sheer amount of XP that JustinTimeCuber earned left some commenters befuddled.

Fortunately, this can be done in both major editions of Minecraft.

Other users shared similar experiences that they've had with their XP farms.

The kind of farm that JustinTimeCuber built has practical uses, too.

The Reddit post has received more than 16k upvotes so far.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far