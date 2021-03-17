Minecraft builders never seem to run out of unique and innovative ideas! The creator of this massive Basalt and Ice tunnel (u/ls012) has revolutionized long-distance travel in Minecraft! By using the boat and ice technique, this tunnel allows players to travel 144km/h.

Using tons of Redstone machines in addition to Frosted Ice mechanics, the OP creates this marvelously unique structure that seems impossible to comprehend for most players!

Minecraft Redditor creates basalt and ice boat tunnel for long-distance transportation

The Build

What the inside of this high-speed tunnel looks like (Image via u/ls012 on Reddit)

The build consists mainly of Basalt and Frosted Ice. The Basalt keeps the Frosted Ice from melting inside the tunnel. However, the Frosted Ice outside of the tunnel will melt, causing it to spread and extend the tunnel's length. The Basalt is then created using Lava buckets on a slope.

Although not noticeable in the video due to the OP using a Potion of Night Vision, the tunnel is extremely dark so that the Frosted Ice won't melt. Luckily, mobs will not spawn on the Frosted Ice.

The build (cont.)

As shown in this Blue Ice highway article, when the player rides a boat on any type of ice, they go at speeds not comprehensible to players who haven't witnessed it!

The OP uses this mechanic in this build. However, instead of Blue Ice, he uses Frosted Ice, as the former will not melt when exposed to any light source.

An example of Frosted Ice melting in the daylight (Image via u/ls012 on Reddit)

In addition to these game mechanics, the OP also uses a ton of Redstone mechanics that are too intense for most Minecraft players to comprehend.

However, this technique consists of using Slime blocks, pistons, and Observers to ensure that this build continues running through the day and night!

Above is a link to a video posted by the OP, explaining how they did it!