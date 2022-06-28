Minecraft Redditor creates an insane nuclear explosion

Like real life, TNT is a rather explosive item in Minecraft. It's often used in cannons, traps, and other things with one main purpose: destroy whatever it can. TNT traps, like the ones found in desert temples, solely exist to absolutely obliterate any unsuspecting player who steps on the pressure plate. TNT cannons are constructed to weponize that even further by and mobilizing it.

There are other explosive items, like fireworks and fire charges. However, TNT is the most abundant and the easiest one to craft. For that reason, most explosive devices use TNT instead of other materials.

TNT devices often have to make use of a lot of individual TNT blocks to make a substantial explosion, but perhaps they should take lessons from Minecraft Redditor u/GenericRedstonGenius who constructed an insane TNT device that creates a near-nuclear explosion. Check it out below.

Minecraft player builds a TNT device that produces an unimaginably great explosion

TNT cannons often use slime blocks, which are a key component in almost any vehicle made in vanilla Minecraft. Thanks to them, pistons can push themselves forward if they bounce off slime blocks.

They are difficult to build, but they do provide the only movement option without a mod of some kind.

This can be used to create TNT droppers, which have been used to create mass destruction or remove large amounts of blocks in a short amount of time.

In the case of this Minecraft Redditor, they used it to make a moving nuclear missile, as they called it. It's clear that there are a lot of TNT blocks in play, as the explosion continues for a while, but it's not exactly clear how they got so many blocks onto a small vehicle. It's grand, to say the least.

The aftermath (Image via u/GenericRedstonGenius on Reddit)

It's also impressive that the Minecraft Redditor managed to make it move quickly. The caption for the video points out that it is a "fast" nuclear device. Those who have constructed redstone vehicles like it before know that they usually don't move very fast.

The redstone pulses and slime blocks bouncing forward is a very slow process, which makes it even more impressive that they were able to make one that moves at a much more rapid pace. The result is an explosion that feels impossible as the destruction is far bigger than one would expect from such a device.

Fans react to u/GenericRedstonGenius's TNT missile in Minecraft

The community enjoyed this post and has been giving it quite a lot of positive attention. The comments are filled with love and adoration.

One viewer was bewildered by the explosion, as were many others.

One user wants to make an army of these devices. Whatever world they're planning on using them in is not ready for the destruction it's about to endure.

One comment described the exact thought process most have had, going from simple curiosity to massive bewilderment.

Several commenters really want to make their own.

One Minecraft player felt stunned by the explosion, to which one user replied that the original caption was accurate.

The device might just be unstoppable.

The community has given the post over 16 thousand upvotes despite it being up for just one day. The major cause of fellow players' admiration was that despite almost everyone having used TNT already, no one had created an explosion of such a massive scale.

