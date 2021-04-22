A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the username u/Roman_95, recently created a mystical dragon build.

As seen in the image above, the build is so massive that the trees below the dragon look tiny in comparison.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor creates a massive dragon build

The Build

Shown: Another angle of the build (Image via u/Roman_95 on Reddit)

Created on April 20, this build amassed a total of 1.9 thousand upvotes in 24 hours.

The dragon was created using a world-editing software. The OP also provided a photo timelapse of the whole build, showing how the dragon took shape.

World editing software or not, this build is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful renditions of a dragon seen in Minecraft.

Reactions

Redditors had a lot to say about this build. For some users, it is obvious that this build was created through a third-party program and not manually. However, that shouldn't take away from the beauty of the build.

The dragon build was created using a world-editing software (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor was blown away by this creation and stated that it should be on the highly revered r/art subreddit. Eight other users agreed with this sentiment.

Shown: A very nice compliment (Image via Reddit)

Some players even believe that this build was a 3D model that was copied and pasted into Minecraft.

However, one Redditor came to the OP's rescue and provided an easily accessed link to the timelapse of the sculpting of this build.

Shown: Redditor provides easier access to the link of the timelapse (Image via Reddit)

In the following thread, the OP disclosed how long it took for him to sculpt the massive build.

Shown: Proof that it takes skill to use world edit (Image via Reddit)

Spending two months on any build takes a ton of effort. It is no wonder that this build looks so spectacular.

