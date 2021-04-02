Minecraft Redditor creates a mushroom base, inspires other players

Redditor u/Crept303 showcased his advanced mushroom base on the Minecraft subreddit yesterday. This base is extremely creative and uses a ton of block variance to create a very mystical look.

Other Reddit users were inspired by this build and its creative use of chains, lanterns and many other blocks. They were also impressed with the interior of this base, stating that it is bigger than expected.

Players react to Minecraft Redditor's mushroom base

The Build

Shown: The inside of the mushroom base (Image via u/Crept303 on Reddit)

This inspiring mushroom build consists of a large amount of differing blocks: including chains, honeycomb blocks, lanterns, blast furnaces, and more.

The interior is incredibly spacious and is supported by wood logs. There is also a special nook where two players can sleep.

The honeycomb floors are quite unorthodox but really complement the red mushroom walls and ceiling. It is obvious that the OP put a lot of time and care into this build.

Reactions

Many players expressed their surprise at how spacious the interior was. One player even made a funny pun about how he didn't expect there to be "mush room" in the interior.

Shown: A funny comment thread (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor joked about how the OP forgot to put a question mark in the title of the post, "You Guys Like My Mushroom Base."

Shown: Another funny comment thread (Image via Reddit)

Other Minecraft Redditors gave the OP some constructive criticism regarding the build. They highlighted how empty the interior looks compared to the outside.

The OP stated that it is barren due to the fact that he is planning on adding a window to the base.

Shown: Helpful criticism of this build (Image via Reddit)

The OP added that he might be creating a whole Minecraft mushroom village. This is a great idea, and most of the players in the comments agreed that it would be amazing.

Shown: OP stating his future creations (Image via Reddit)

Shown: More criticism on the interior (Image via Reddit)

The OP received more criticism for the lack of features on the interior. However, he revealed that he was already planning on making some additions to it.

