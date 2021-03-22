Minecraft Redditor creates villagernado that destroys everything in its path

A Minecraft Redditor recently created the monstrosity shown above. The villagernado is a giant funnel of villagers that moves around as one being, destroying any blocks in its path.

Created by u/MrPomajdor, this creation uses Command Blocks to work correctly. In his crazy mastermind ways, the Redditor also recently updated the villagernado to be flaming.

Readers can find the link to the flaming villagernado here.

Minecraft Redditor's villagernado destroys everything in its path

Reactions

Due to the villagernado's shock value, many Redditors had a lot to say about it!

One awesome reaction to this creation (Image via Reddit)

This player noted the haunting nature of this creation to express how he believes the villagernado thinks and acts!

The OP being praised for his expertise (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor praised the OP for his animation and creation skills and recommended animation studios to hire him. The OP turned this down because he wants to be a programmer, not an animator!

A bloodthirsty Redditor who has been wronged by Pillagers in the past (Image via Reddit)

This Redditor expressed his desire for the villagernado to decimate a nearby pillager outpost. Admittedly, this would most likely be a glorious sight to behold, with pillagers helplessly attempting to defend their lands as the villagers get their revenge!

A Redditor who needs a better PC (Image via Reddit)

One more Redditor marveled at how the OP's PC can run the villagernado without crashing or lagging. This is understandable, as it seems to contain hundreds of villagers!

More on the OP

Some of the Redditor's Minecraft creations

u/MrPomajdor has no shortage of amazing Minecraft creations. As seen above, he recently created a flaming villagernado, which is self-explanatory.

He also made a flaming and pulsating villager spiral, which can be found in this post.