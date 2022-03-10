Minecraft Redditor rebuilds Egeskov Castle and it looks way too real

Real-life buildings are often an inspiration for Minecraft builds. Players often try to emulate cool buildings from the real world when setting out to create in-game. The common saying is that life imitates art, but in this case, it's the other way around.

A Minecraft Redditor recreated Egeskov Castle, which is reportedly Europe's best preserved Renaissance water castle. The recreation is perfect, making the castle look exactly like a photo.

Minecraft player builds Egeskov Castle in-game

This is probably one of the best castle builds in recent memory. The build stands alone as a stellar work of art, let alone the fact that it perfectly emulates a real building. The build, the setting, the terraforming and everything else are all done to perfection.

The original poster provided several different angles of the build, all of which are breathtaking. There may be a few shaders involved, but the build looks strikingly like the real thing.

It's clearly a Minecraft build, but it looks as close as it could possibly be to the real thing. For reference, this is what the castle actually looks like.

Egeskov Castle, the real-life inspiration (Image via Wikipedia)

Perhaps the only thing missing are the stones found around the edge of the water in the above picture. Other than that, it's perfect and one of the best Reddit builds shared with the community in a while.

The community seems to agree with that sentiment. They've responded with overwhelming positivity, giving the post nearly three thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The comments were filled with praise, too.

Builds like this don't come around too often because building a real life monument, especially one of such caliber, can be daunting. When it's done well, though, it stands apart from most builds, making it a worthwhile endeavor.

Edited by Saman