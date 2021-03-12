Minecraft Redditor takes inspiration from new Lush Caves biome to create underground fairytale land

Minecraft's upcoming update, Caves and Cliffs, and its beautiful Lush Caves biome are already inspiring some builders to create marvelous builds. One Reddit creator, u/leester9000, has taken the already amazing lush caves biome and turned it into a cozy yet mysterious wonderland!

Posted on March 10th, this build features blocks and items only found currently in Minecraft's recent Snapshots. This is only the first of many amazing Caves and Cliffs builds, which is exciting to think about!

Minecraft Redditor takes inspiration from Lush Caves biome to create underground fairytale land

To watch a video of the build, click here!

The build

A "secret" treehouse, located deep within the lush cave! (Image via u/leester9000 on Reddit)

The build begins with the OP (original poster) starting on a platform. As he steps off the platform, he is greeted by an enormous mushroom overhang, a candle-lit pathway, and massive glow berry vines. It is evident the OP has put great care and love into this build.

The OP continues down the path, where a massive tree can be seen in the distance. Upon closer inspection, this tree is actually a wholly furnished house (seen above).

The OP then travels back to the initial platform, showcasing his fairytale land from another angle as the video clip ends. The OP has decided not to respond to most comments on Reddit, only explaining how he found the Lush Caves biome.

OP explains how he found the Lush Caves biome (Image via Reddit)

As the jaw-dropping Caves and Cliffs update creeps closer and closer, Minecraft players' excitement increases more and more.

Fans can only dream of what the innovative builders will construct once the update releases! Until then, players like u/leester9000, luckily, are giving crafters a preview of what is to come.