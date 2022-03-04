Minecraft Redditor uses max level rocket with elytra

Elytra's are arguably the most challenging item to get in Minecraft. They're only found in End Cities in item frames, though it's not guaranteed that the city will have one.

Once players have them, they basically have the ability to fly in Survival mode. Thanks to the use of rockets, they can even propel themselves off the ground.

One Minecraft Redditor decided to use just one single rocket to see how far they could fly. The only difference between this rocket and a normal one is that this rocket was boosted to max level. Here's what happened.

Minecraft player boosts themself with max level rocket and elytra

Usually, firework rockets can get up to level three. This is controlled by how much gunpowder is used in the crafting recipe. One gunpowder will craft a level one rocket, two gunpowder will make a level two, and so forth.

A level 127 rocket is not possible in the vanilla version of the game. That would require 127 gunpowder and wouldn't even fit in the crafting grid. Even combining rockets would require 42 level three rockets, which is impossible.

Crafting a level one firework (Image via Mojang)

Players need to use a command to even get a rocket like this. If they don't and they choose to use multiple rockets on a flight, it would take several of them to achieve the level of flight this Minecraft Redditor did.

In the video, just a single rocket propels the user enough to fly for over a minute consecutively. The player was able to change angles and fly upwards and in multiple directions without ever needing to use another rocket.

This is an impressive feat and one that many gamers might not have ever considered trying. Usually, they carry stacks of fireworks to ensure they don't run out.

With max-level rockets, that is a thing of the past. The community has responded with tons of positivity to the original post, giving it nearly three thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

