Minecraft reveals a new armadillo design after disapproval from the community

Minecraft's newest mob, the armadillo, is already going through some growing pains as Mojang finalizes it ahead of the 1.21 update. Many players offered suggestions surrounding its initial form, and fans had critiques in particular toward the mob's eyes not being placed to the sides of its head like they would be in our world.

Initially, Mojang stated that the armadillo mob in Minecraft would have front-facing eyes to make it easier to connect with players. However, this doesn't appear to have had the desired effect, and the developer announced a new version of the mob via the game's X account, remarking that its new look would roll out at some point in 2024.

Mojang announces changes to the armadillo mob for Minecraft snapshots/previews in 2024

Paired with a screenshot of the redesigned armadillo mob, Mojang remarked that the new-look critter would make its way to beta snapshots and previews in 2024, though it didn't state when in the upcoming year this would occur. Considering that the change appears to be cosmetic, it's likely that Mojang won't take long to roll out the new armadillo mob.

The Minecraft developer may be currently collecting a wide range of feedback based on the armadillo's initial debut in snapshots/betas before it makes significant changes. Players have also provided responses surrounding armadillo scutes and the wolf armor they are crafted into, along with how armadillos behave in the in-game environment.

It should be noted that since armadillos, their scutes, and wolf armor are still part of Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's previews, they're still in ongoing development. The two editions' betas exist solely to collate feedback about upcoming features before their release, and the changes to the armadillo are a perfectly tangible example of the process working as intended.

Since the Minecraft 1.21 update isn't likely to be released before Summer 2024 based on Mojang's typical development schedule, there's still plenty of time to fine-tune the armadillo and the items surrounding it before their vanilla debut. At this point in the cycle, players are highly encouraged to share their ideas and responses as much as possible to help guide the developer's path.

Naturally, Mojang can't take every note or point of criticism as gospel, but if there's enough groundswell surrounding an issue (like the armadillo's eye placement), then the developer may very well respond in kind. The inner workings of the game's content releases aren't exactly visible to the public, but Mojang has taken plenty of constructive critique in the past and will likely continue to do so.