Minecraft's new mode showcases effects of climate change to students

The Minecraft Education Edition is all about learning, as the name would suggest. Gameplay is fun, but it focuses on being educational more than that. Each portion of the game strives to teach the players something. Chemistry updates, current events, and coding are great tools for educators and students alike.

They're introducing a new portion of the game that is intended to educate players about climate change. It's being called RiverCraft. Here's everything players need to know about it.

Minecraft Education Edition teaches climate change with new RiverCraft mode

This new mode is being made with the United Kingdom Environment Agency. It focuses on the new £54.7m flood defense plan in Preston.

It also focuses on a combination of flood walls, glass panels, and embankments designed to reduce flood risk for several thousand homes in the surrounding area.

The mode will contain three different minigames inside it. The first is called "Managing Flooding" and will task players to fix a flooding problem brought on by climate change.

Conversely, the second mode, "Flood Prevention", will task Minecraft Education Edition gamers to come up with ways to fix the flooding issues before they occur. This will, in theory, teach them good practices to employ to help their area avoid climate change flooding.

The third and final mode, "Our Local Environment", is slightly different. Players will conduct an in-game ecological survey to understand the plant and animal life in the area.

Interestingly enough, this update is the first virtual learning activity that uses AI to map a region and convert it into a Minecraft map. Players have recreated other places in the world in the game but have not been able to use this kind of technology to do so.

Flooding in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Megan Leckie, the co-founder of Blockbuilders, told Microsoft:

"We got the 3D data of Preston, which is freely available online, and turned it into a Minecraft world. But that data creates generic buildings, so we collected screenshots and imagery of Preston and added details to the structures to replicate how they are in real life."

The mode officially launched on April 5, so players can update their Education Edition application and get started. Flooding has been an issue in that area for several years now, and Microsoft has launched this mode to try and make a better future.

