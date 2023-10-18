Minecraft snapshot 23w42a patch notes: Crafter block, bug fixes, and more 

Minecraft snapshot 23w42a is here, bringing the exciting Crafter feature to the game. This awesome addition was recently revealed during Minecraft Live 2023, and it's already available for everyone to enjoy. Mojang wasted no time delivering the Crafter block to both Java and Bedrock Editions, releasing it as an experimental feature less than a week after the livestream.

In Minecraft snapshot 23w42a, you'll find the Crafter, along with all other content showcased during Live 2023. With the new block, players can create automated crafting systems. snapshot 23w42a also includes various technical changes and bug fixes, addressing issues with jigsaw blocks, decorated pots, and more.

The section below mentions the major features, alterations, and bug fixes in Minecraft snapshot 23w42a.

Minecraft snapshot 23w42a patch notes

Experimental Features

Crafter block is here (Image via Mojang)

Crafter

The Crafter is a new block that enables the crafting of items and blocks via Redstone

The Crafter will eject one crafted item at a time when powered by a new Redstone signal / pulse (not a continuous signal)

Upon receiving this new signal, the Crafter will eject the recipe result from the front face

If the output result has multiple type of items all the result items will be ejected together

The Crafter can be oriented in any direction when placed

Crafter UI

The Crafter has a 3x3 interactable crafting grid

The Crafter’s crafting grid slots are toggleable, meaning that the player can change the behavior of a slot by clicking or pressing on a slot with an empty hand

A slot that is ‘toggled’ cannot hold any items, and therefore cannot have items placed into it by other blocks, such as Hoppers and Droppers

Unlike the Crafting Table, the Crafter displays a preview of the crafted item which will be crafted and ejected on the next Redstone pulse but cannot be manually taken out by the player

The Crafter UI is shared between all players interacting with the Crafter, meaning that multiple players can interact with the Crafter at the same time, similar to Chests and Hoppers

Crafter interaction with other blocks

The Comparator signal strength is 0-9, where each non-empty or toggled slot adds 1 strength

Hoppers can be used to both insert and pull out items from the Crafter

Droppers can be used to insert items into the Crafter

Moving items in from another block (ex: Hopper, Dropper) prioritizes filling items into slots following these rules:

Prioritize the first empty slot (from left-to-right, top-to-bottom)

If there are no empty slots then prioritize the smallest stack of the same item (pick the first if there are multiple)

If there is a toggled slot it will be skipped. The item will then be moved into the container

If the item cannot be moved, it will be ejected into the world

Changes

Players now have a new recovery screen to repair their worlds in case of missing data:

Added an accessibility option that allows to hide the yellow splash texts in the main menu

Added a recovery screen for worlds with missing data (for example, if saving failed due to an unexpected shutdown)

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 23w42a

Various Realms buttons and texts are incorrectly capitalized

Firework Rockets can't be used to break Chorus Flowers

The scroll bar within the singleplayer menu doesn't reset its position to the top of the list when searching for worlds

Some strange pixels can be seen on the left side of world slot frames within several realms menus

Clicking "I know what I'm doing!" on the world loading screen when loading a world in a new snapshot is way too loud

"Signature is missing from Property textures" appears in the logs of some Minecraft worlds due to player heads

The "You don't seem to have a Realm" element in the realms menu cannot be selected via the mouse cursor

The "Buy a realm!" button is automatically selected when opening the "Add Realm" interface

"No pending invites!" tooltip in Realms is now untranslatable

Kick during login causes client error

You can’t break decorated pots with fireworks launched from crossbow

Decorated pot subtitles are inconsistent

Decorated pots can be destroyed by projectiles in adventure mode

Decorated pots are missing from the creative inventory's redstone blocks tab

Commands don't show error messages in chat

Functions executed as advancement rewards are executed at the top level

"gamerule maxCommandChainLength 0" prevents subsequent command execution in the world

Realms popup strings consist of inconsistent concluding punctuation

Apart from these, several technical changes are in Minecraft snapshot 23w42a, especially when it comes jigsaw blocks. Interested players can check out the official patch notes, whose link can be found in the above tweet, to learn about all such alterations in detail.

Downloading Minecraft snapshots is pretty easy, and you don't need to sign up for any program, either — unlike what Bedrock beta versions entail. Simply open Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the Installations tab. Then, create a new installation, select snapshot 23w42a, and play it.

To try experimental Minecraft 1.21 features like the new Crafter block, create a new world and enable Update 1.21 option in Experiments. That's it. Now, you can play around with the new features.