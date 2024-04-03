Minecraft snapshot 24w14a patch notes: Bug fixes and technical changes

After the release of 2024's Minecraft April Fools snapshot recently, Mojang has offered another patch for the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. The new Java Edition snapshot, 24w14a, has been rolled out. It aims to enhance the overall gameplay experience by addressing numerous bugs.
This snapshot update also introduces several technical changes, including the Data Pack version being updated to 38 and the game now necessitating a 64-bit operating system. This article will delve into the official patch notes for Minecraft's snapshot 24w14a update.
Minecraft snapshot 24w14a patch notes
TECHNICAL CHANGES
- The Data Pack version is now 38
- The game now requires Java 21
- The game now requires a 64-bit Operating System
- The included Java distribution is now the Microsoft build of OpenJDK 21.0.2
DATA PACK VERSION 38
- Added replace field to the set_attributes loot function (default: true)
- When false, attributes will be appended
- The text field within filterable entries in book components has been renamed to raw to avoid ambiguity
- The profile component and fields on player head items and blocks respectively now support resolving from a UUID
- By specifying the id field without a name, the name and textures will be looked up
FIXED BUGS IN SNAPSHOT 24W14A
- MC-80142 - Power tag for wither skulls, small/dragon fireballs and wind charges is not synced correctly, leading to stuttering during flight
- MC-266467 - Wind charges stutter when flying through the air
- MC-268563 - Snowballs, eggs, experience bottles, and ender pearls are destroyed instead of being deflected when hitting breezes
- MC-268597 - Hitting a breeze with a player reflected/dispensed wind charge causes it to become trapped within the breeze until it moves
- MC-268727 - Server disconnects the client when sending a keepalive packet while transitioning out of configuration phase
- MC-268877 - Beehives/bee nests in inventory lose honey level after converting to newer world version
- MC-268945 - Some interfaces instantly close when opened from long distances when players have their "minecraft:player.block_interaction_range" attribute set to high values
- MC-269355 - Heavy Core has no required tool
- MC-269446 - "Are you sure you want to quit?" screen uses background blur
- MC-269482 - The set_attributes function in loot tables no longer replaces default attribute modifiers
- MC-269503 - Goat horn default instrument is missing when using /give
- MC-269553 - Items with empty enchantments NBT tag do not upgrade as expected
- MC-269596 - EntityTag of existing items is not upgraded to entity_data component
- MC-269677 - Filterable "text" field conflicts with text components
- MC-269684 - Commands accepting stack sizes are restricted to a maximum of 64
- MC-269700 - Item count in "/item replace" is restricted to the default stack size
- MC-269716 - Unable to craft the maximum possible allowed items using shift-click in the recipe book
- MC-269960 - Ctrl + Pick block is not copying container data correctly
- MC-269983 - Player Head Data is not evaluated when id is present
- MC-269991 - Dragon breath particles look wrong
- MC-270003 - Ominous banners are not "pick block"-ed properly
- MC-270061 - Ctrl + Pick Block does not copy Trial Spawner data correctly
- MC-270162 - The game crashes when attempting to upgrade a world from version 1.12.2 and below
- MC-270187 - Command block's nbt cannot copy before second save
Interested readers can access the latest snapshot by installing it directly through the official game launcher. To do so, simply enable Snapshot Versions on this program's Installations tab.