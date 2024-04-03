Minecraft snapshot 24w14a patch notes: Bug fixes and technical changes

After the release of 2024's Minecraft April Fools snapshot recently, Mojang has offered another patch for the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. The new Java Edition snapshot, 24w14a, has been rolled out. It aims to enhance the overall gameplay experience by addressing numerous bugs.

This snapshot update also introduces several technical changes, including the Data Pack version being updated to 38 and the game now necessitating a 64-bit operating system. This article will delve into the official patch notes for Minecraft's snapshot 24w14a update.

Minecraft snapshot 24w14a patch notes

TECHNICAL CHANGES

The Data Pack version is now 38

The game now requires Java 21

The game now requires a 64-bit Operating System

The included Java distribution is now the Microsoft build of OpenJDK 21.0.2

DATA PACK VERSION 38

Added replace field to the set_attributes loot function (default: true)

When false, attributes will be appended

The text field within filterable entries in book components has been renamed to raw to avoid ambiguity

The profile component and fields on player head items and blocks respectively now support resolving from a UUID

By specifying the id field without a name, the name and textures will be looked up

FIXED BUGS IN SNAPSHOT 24W14A

MC-80142 - Power tag for wither skulls, small/dragon fireballs and wind charges is not synced correctly, leading to stuttering during flight

MC-266467 - Wind charges stutter when flying through the air

MC-268563 - Snowballs, eggs, experience bottles, and ender pearls are destroyed instead of being deflected when hitting breezes

MC-268597 - Hitting a breeze with a player reflected/dispensed wind charge causes it to become trapped within the breeze until it moves

MC-268727 - Server disconnects the client when sending a keepalive packet while transitioning out of configuration phase

MC-268877 - Beehives/bee nests in inventory lose honey level after converting to newer world version

MC-268945 - Some interfaces instantly close when opened from long distances when players have their "minecraft:player.block_interaction_range" attribute set to high values

MC-269355 - Heavy Core has no required tool

MC-269446 - "Are you sure you want to quit?" screen uses background blur

MC-269482 - The set_attributes function in loot tables no longer replaces default attribute modifiers

MC-269503 - Goat horn default instrument is missing when using /give

MC-269553 - Items with empty enchantments NBT tag do not upgrade as expected

MC-269596 - EntityTag of existing items is not upgraded to entity_data component

MC-269677 - Filterable "text" field conflicts with text components

MC-269684 - Commands accepting stack sizes are restricted to a maximum of 64

MC-269700 - Item count in "/item replace" is restricted to the default stack size

MC-269716 - Unable to craft the maximum possible allowed items using shift-click in the recipe book

MC-269960 - Ctrl + Pick block is not copying container data correctly

MC-269983 - Player Head Data is not evaluated when id is present

MC-269991 - Dragon breath particles look wrong

MC-270003 - Ominous banners are not "pick block"-ed properly

MC-270061 - Ctrl + Pick Block does not copy Trial Spawner data correctly

MC-270162 - The game crashes when attempting to upgrade a world from version 1.12.2 and below

MC-270187 - Command block's nbt cannot copy before second save

Interested readers can access the latest snapshot by installing it directly through the official game launcher. To do so, simply enable Snapshot Versions on this program's Installations tab.