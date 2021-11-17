Minecraft streamer Dream nominated for Content Creator of the year at The Game Awards 2021

Popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay “Dream” has been nominated for the “Content Creator of the Year” award at The Game Awards 2021. This comes almost a month after he was nominated for “Creator of the Year” at the 11th Annual Streamy Awards, a platform on which he previously won the Gaming award in 2020.

The Game Awards are the equivalent of the Oscars in the gaming industry. Established in 2014, these awards aim to bring recognition to the best in gaming each year.

“Content Creator of the Year” is a prestigious award that has previously been awarded to Ninja, Shroud, and Valkyrae.

The Game Awards 2021 - Twitter erupts as Minecraft YouTuber Dream is nominated for Content Creator of the Year

Dream's logo on YouTube (Image via Dream)

One of the first Minecraft YouTubers to be nominated for this award, Dream was ecstatic as the nominations were announced on Twitter. As of November 2021, Dream has more than 27 million subscribers on YouTube.

Coupled with that, he has amassed over 5.7 million followers on Twitch, and is known for his numerous “speedruns” of Minecraft, along with his series, “Minecraft Manhunt.”

Dream fans and members of the Minecraft community were certainly thrilled to learn that one of the most popular Minecraft streamers of all time had been nominated at the prestigious Game Awards. Many are certain that he is going to win the award, without a doubt.

Endr (Alma mood) @EndrSlendr Bro dream is gonna win the content creator award at the game awards.



Watch Bro dream is gonna win the content creator award at the game awards. Watch

alexa 🕷 @SPlDEREYE this is so cool I watch the game awards every year and last year watching rae win was so fun and now dream is nominated im :))) this is so cool I watch the game awards every year and last year watching rae win was so fun and now dream is nominated im :)))

haani @gnfethereall the game awards site crashed just let me vote for dream in peace Please the game awards site crashed just let me vote for dream in peace Please

❕BIG SHOT❕SURTR FAN @keriancal I VOTED FOR SOMEONE WHO WASNT DREAM AND THE GAME AWARDS SITE KICKED ME OUT GFNYTHGNHGD HELP I VOTED FOR SOMEONE WHO WASNT DREAM AND THE GAME AWARDS SITE KICKED ME OUT GFNYTHGNHGD HELP

ace || at work @acesqnf DREAM IS UP FOR CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR??? OH MY GOD DREAM IS UP FOR CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR??? OH MY GOD

Nova, Just a hint of Gratitude @Novalofi you already know dream is gonna win content creator of the year. you already know dream is gonna win content creator of the year.

kary. @drmful this year, dream got nominated for: creator of the year & gaming at streamys, and content creator of the year at the game awards. i'm so proud of him :( this year, dream got nominated for: creator of the year & gaming at streamys, and content creator of the year at the game awards. i'm so proud of him :(

While the Game Awards website seemingly crashed, Dream fans encouraged other people to vote for the YouTuber by sharing a link to the Game Awards voting page.

DNFAlerts @DNFAlerts



VOTE NOW AT DREAM IS NOMINATED FOR CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR AT THE GAME AWARDS 2021!!!VOTE NOW AT thegameawards.com DREAM IS NOMINATED FOR CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR AT THE GAME AWARDS 2021!!! VOTE NOW AT thegameawards.com https://t.co/9ViKD9YchS

Dream stands among some of the most popular names in content creation and gaming this year. The other nominees are:

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

The Grefg

Dream has had an incredible year, with some of his best work released in 2021, including multiple Minecraft Manhunt videos and numerous live streams throughout the year.

To top it all off, he was part of the team that won the MCC All-Stars title for 2021. Red Rabbits, as the team was named, included Dream, his friends and fellow Minecraft content creators - Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch, Nick “Sapnap” and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul