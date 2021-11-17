×
Minecraft streamer Dream nominated for Content Creator of the year at The Game Awards 2021

Dream nominated for Content Creator of the Year (Image via The Game Awards and Dream)
Anmol David
ANALYST
Modified Nov 17, 2021 03:34 AM IST
Popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay “Dream” has been nominated for the “Content Creator of the Year” award at The Game Awards 2021. This comes almost a month after he was nominated for “Creator of the Year” at the 11th Annual Streamy Awards, a platform on which he previously won the Gaming award in 2020.

The Game Awards are the equivalent of the Oscars in the gaming industry. Established in 2014, these awards aim to bring recognition to the best in gaming each year.

“Content Creator of the Year” is a prestigious award that has previously been awarded to Ninja, Shroud, and Valkyrae.

The Game Awards 2021 - Twitter erupts as Minecraft YouTuber Dream is nominated for Content Creator of the Year

Dream&#039;s logo on YouTube (Image via Dream)
Dream's logo on YouTube (Image via Dream)

One of the first Minecraft YouTubers to be nominated for this award, Dream was ecstatic as the nominations were announced on Twitter. As of November 2021, Dream has more than 27 million subscribers on YouTube.

Coupled with that, he has amassed over 5.7 million followers on Twitch, and is known for his numerous “speedruns” of Minecraft, along with his series, “Minecraft Manhunt.”

The 5 nominees for Content Creator of the Year at #TheGameAwards are:🔵 @dreamwastaken🔵 @fuslie🔵 @gaules🔵 @IbaiLlanos🔵 @thegrefgVote now:thegameawards.com/nominees/conte…Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. https://t.co/By9UGmjtxo

Dream fans and members of the Minecraft community were certainly thrilled to learn that one of the most popular Minecraft streamers of all time had been nominated at the prestigious Game Awards. Many are certain that he is going to win the award, without a doubt.

Bro dream is gonna win the content creator award at the game awards. Watch
this is so cool I watch the game awards every year and last year watching rae win was so fun and now dream is nominated im :)))
the game awards site crashed just let me vote for dream in peace Please
I VOTED FOR SOMEONE WHO WASNT DREAM AND THE GAME AWARDS SITE KICKED ME OUT GFNYTHGNHGD HELP
DREAM IS UP FOR CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR??? OH MY GOD
you already know dream is gonna win content creator of the year.
this year, dream got nominated for: creator of the year & gaming at streamys, and content creator of the year at the game awards. i'm so proud of him :(

While the Game Awards website seemingly crashed, Dream fans encouraged other people to vote for the YouTuber by sharing a link to the Game Awards voting page.

DREAM IS NOMINATED FOR CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR AT THE GAME AWARDS 2021!!! VOTE NOW AT thegameawards.com https://t.co/9ViKD9YchS
EVERYONE VOTE FOR DREAM :DD thegameawards.com/nominees/conte…
I just cast my VOTE for DREAM. Who will you vote for? #TheGameAwards @TheGameAwards thegameawards.com/share/nominee/…

Dream stands among some of the most popular names in content creation and gaming this year. The other nominees are:

  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • The Grefg

Dream has had an incredible year, with some of his best work released in 2021, including multiple Minecraft Manhunt videos and numerous live streams throughout the year.

To top it all off, he was part of the team that won the MCC All-Stars title for 2021. Red Rabbits, as the team was named, included Dream, his friends and fellow Minecraft content creators - Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch, Nick “Sapnap” and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
