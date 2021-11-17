Minecraft streamer Dream nominated for Content Creator of the year at The Game Awards 2021

Popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay “Dream” has been nominated for the “Content Creator of the Year” award at The Game Awards 2021. This comes almost a month after he was nominated for “Creator of the Year” at the 11th Annual Streamy Awards, a platform on which he previously won the Gaming award in 2020.
The Game Awards are the equivalent of the Oscars in the gaming industry. Established in 2014, these awards aim to bring recognition to the best in gaming each year.
“Content Creator of the Year” is a prestigious award that has previously been awarded to Ninja, Shroud, and Valkyrae.
The Game Awards 2021 - Twitter erupts as Minecraft YouTuber Dream is nominated for Content Creator of the Year
One of the first Minecraft YouTubers to be nominated for this award, Dream was ecstatic as the nominations were announced on Twitter. As of November 2021, Dream has more than 27 million subscribers on YouTube.
Coupled with that, he has amassed over 5.7 million followers on Twitch, and is known for his numerous “speedruns” of Minecraft, along with his series, “Minecraft Manhunt.”
Dream fans and members of the Minecraft community were certainly thrilled to learn that one of the most popular Minecraft streamers of all time had been nominated at the prestigious Game Awards. Many are certain that he is going to win the award, without a doubt.
While the Game Awards website seemingly crashed, Dream fans encouraged other people to vote for the YouTuber by sharing a link to the Game Awards voting page.
Dream stands among some of the most popular names in content creation and gaming this year. The other nominees are:
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- The Grefg
Dream has had an incredible year, with some of his best work released in 2021, including multiple Minecraft Manhunt videos and numerous live streams throughout the year.
To top it all off, he was part of the team that won the MCC All-Stars title for 2021. Red Rabbits, as the team was named, included Dream, his friends and fellow Minecraft content creators - Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch, Nick “Sapnap” and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson.