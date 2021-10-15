Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound does 'hilarious' Quackity face reveal on Twitter

Twitter has become a fun place to explore for fans who enjoy reading friendly banters between Minecraft streamers. GeorgeNotFound and Quackity are two of the most popular Minecraft content creators who can be seen many times in famous streamer Dream's manhunt videos.

On YouTube, Quackity has over five million subscribers, whereas George is getting close to hitting a total of ten million subscribers. Both have over four million followers on their main Twitch channels.

Recently, George posted a hilarious tweet that revealed Quackity's face. Read on to know more about it.

Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound made a funny tweet that revealed Quackity's face

Minecraft streamers are famous not only on YouTube and Twitch but on Twitter as well. With millions of fans following them, now and then, they make funny tweets to keep their fans entertained.

A few hours ago, the famous Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound made a tweet in which he said that he wanted to rig the mob vote. For those unaware, the mob vote is an event that will take place on October 16 during Minecraft Live 2021. Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite mob out of three options.

Quackity replied to this tweet with a picture of the famous American rapper Armando Christian Pérez, commonly known as Pitbull.

To this, George replied with an image that seems to have been edited to look low quality. The image had Quackity standing next to someone who appears to be famous streamer, Karl Jacobs.

George seems to be trying to make fun of Quackity's height as the image was edited to make it look like Quackity is a lot shorter than the person he was standing next to in that picture.

Karl Jacobs and Quackity reply to GeorgeNotFound's tweet

Karl Jacobs himself replied to George's reply. He said, "That looks more like me, but the guy next to me is Quackity!".

Also Read

Quackity replied once again with an old picture of him, but his face was swapped with Lee Jung-jae, a South Korean actor who has become quite famous worldwide because of his debut in the popular web series named Squid Game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu