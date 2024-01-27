Minecraft x Godzilla DLC announced

Minecraft has collaborated with many different companies and franchises, and this time, it is the giant lizard monster Godzilla. Mojang recently announced in a very cryptic way some form of collaboration with the upcoming movie Godzilla vs Kong, and Minecraft fans are excited.

Mojang announced the upcoming DLC across various social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and even a teaser in their latest update video on YouTube. Here’s everything we know about the DLC so far and what to expect from it.

Godzilla vs Kong in Minecraft

Expand Tweet

Mojang recently revealed two new items that would be coming to the game with the awaited Minecraft 1.21 update. However, in the same video announcing the new items, they gave a teaser for the Godzilla vs Kong DLC. While nothing much could be decoded from the teaser, the posts on Instagram and X shed more light on what to expect from the DLC.

The social media post shows the movie poster of Godzilla vs Kong recreated in the art of Minecraft, and since the X post is made by the game's Marketplace handle, players can expect the DLC to arrive on the store to download.

Regarding the contents of the DLC, nothing has been specified as of yet, and no announcements have been made about what this DLC pack will bring. From all the previous collaborations that the game has done, we can expect to get different skins that players can download. This would include the Godzilla and Kong skin.

The DLC also might bring a gameplay map or some treasure hunt. There is not much information about the DLC as of yet.

The announcement has come at a very exciting time, as Mojang also announced the addition of two new items in the game: the vault and the trial key.

These two new additions will add a lot of the gameplay experience, especially for multiplayer playthroughs, as the vault can be opened using the trial key and can only be opened once by one player. This means that every player can get the loot from the vault.

Coming to the important question: when can players expect the Godzilla vs Kong DLC to be available for them? Again, Mojang has not provided an official date. However, in the video that teased the DLC, one can hear the presenter saying that it is scheduled for next month. So, we can expect the DLC to be available in February 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Minecraft news, tutorials, and guides.